Highlanders defend Youth Premier League title | scoreboard

Central Highlands has gone back-to-back in the Cricket Victoria Youth Premier Under-16 Male League.
The Highlanders successfully defended their title against South East Bayside Breakers in the final at Carlton's Princess Park precinct on Monday.
They claimed the crown by 28 runs - dismissing the Breakers for 189 runs in 47.3 overs.
Five bowlers shared the wickets to ensure Central Highlands' 217 would be enough to get over the line.
The Breakers collapsed, losing their last five wickets for 17.
Darcy Aitken (Golden Point) and Zane Attard (VRI Delacombe) each claimed 2-31, and Lachlan Hay (Gisborne) 2-47
Hay also equal top scored for the Highlanders with 39 runs after sharing an opening stand of 48 with Lincoln Koliba (Brown Hill), 20, after Central Highlands won the toss and batted.
Aryan Sharma (Wallan) also contributed 39 in the middle order.
Sharma combined with Hamish Mullavey-Clark (Wallan), 28, to keep the innings building with a 64-run stand for the fifth wicket.
Aussie McIlwaine (Bacchus Marsh/Ballan) also contributed 21 down the order as Highlanders batted for 48.5 overs.
Central Highlands qualified for the final by finishing on top of the Renegades league with five wins.
The Highlanders defeated Waves, Rivers, Rockets, Suns and Falcons.
