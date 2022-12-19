Newlyn adds Vic Metro representative

Newlyn has added further polish with the signing of Vic Metro representative Nick Carter.
The highly decorated Northcote Park and Ivanhoe midfielder keeps the off-season momentum going for the Central Highlands Football League club.
As well as adding class, the Cats have injected a wealth of experience into its list for new playing coach Marcus Darmody.
Carter joins former Redan and North Ballarat VFL duo Callum Currie (Torquay) and Chris Giampaolo (Rosebud), and Jackson Starcevich (North Heidelberg), who has played in the VFL, WAFL and NEAFL, as marquee recruits for next season.
They are just what the Cats needed after finishing 10th this year.
Carter has played most of his football with Northcote Park, spending a decade with the Northern league side.
The 32-year-old is a premiership player, two-time club best and fairest and long-standing NFL representative.
His presence in Vic Metro squads goes back to 2014.
Carter moved to Ivanhoe this year and was part of a premiership side in Victorian Amateur Football Association division two, playing nine games for the season and being among the best players in the grand final.
As well as the midfield option, Newlyn also sees Carter as a possible candidate to play as an attacking half back.
Dom Hardy (Pinjarra, WA) and Glen Widdicombe (Therry Penola/Casterton-Sandford) have been other late additions with Ethan Currie (Casterton-Sandford).
