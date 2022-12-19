Appeal denied over Ballarat crop grow house arrest

A man jailed for growing cannabis crops in Ballarat and Stawell has had his application to appeal refused by the Supreme Court.
A 47-year-old man, known by the pseudonym Nguyen, was sentenced to four years' jail with a two year and six month non-parole period in November 2021 after pleading guilty to one charge of cultivating a narcotic plant, and one charge of trafficking.
The pseudonym is required as Nguyen had provided information to the authorities.
In June, months after the 28-day deadline to file an appeal, Nguyen sought leave to appeal, on the ground that the sentencing judge "erred in finding that (Nguyen) was only entitled to a 'modest discount on sentence' for providing information which could have assisted authorities".
Nguyen was first charged in March 2020 after police discovered a grow house in Ballarat with almost 300 plants and an electricity bypass.
He was then arrested in Stawell with a co-accused, where almost eight kilograms of cannabis material was found.
He was bailed in October until the trial, where he was found guilty by judge alone - during his plea hearing, he said he "reluctantly" agreed to help the criminal enterprise as he was "desperate" and needed to pay his immigration lawyers - Nguyen arrived by boat and faced deportation.
It was noted by his defence that there was no evidence he was at the Ballarat grow house at any time other than one week in March 2020, however the prosecution noted Nguyen's evidence was "fairly limited" and lacking in detail.
The sentencing judge agreed, noting he was not satisfied the assistance was "a significantly mitigating factor".
The three justices of the Victorian Supreme Court of Appeal heard the case last week, and agreed with the sentencing judge, given Nguyen did not provide the information at the earliest possible time, but waited until he was found guilty.
They concluded the judge's conclusion was correct, and he made "no error" in sentencing Nguyen to four years in prison.
The application for leave to appeal was refused.
