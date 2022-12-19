The Christmas break looms as the final round of the year in the Ballarat Highlands Bowls Region Midweek Pennant gets underway on Tuesday.
It is a crucial opportunity for sides to head into the three-week break on the winner's list before the Ballarat Highlands action returns on January 10.
With eigth-placed Webbcona only eight points outside the top four, there is still plenty left to play out in round 11, let alone the season.
A chance to end the year in the top four is what is at stake in Central Wendouree's clash with Sebastopol in round 11 of the Ballarat Highlands Bowls Region Tuesday Pennant.
Sebastopol is the in-form team in the competition.
The fifth-placed club heads into Tuesday's contest on a three-game winning streak, with stellar victories over City Oval, Midlands and Victoria.
Its recent form has seen it bolt up the standings into top-four contention, with the chance to enter the Christmas break inside that top four.
To do so, Sebastopol needs to overcome a strong Central Wendouree side, which boasts a two-game winning streak.
The last time these two sides met was in round two, with Central Wendouree cruising to a 70-49 shot triumph in which it took two rinks.
Midlands heads into its clash with Victoria feeling on top of the world after the third-placed side took down City Oval in round 10.
It goes head-to-head with a side in Victoria that has not defeated a team above it on the ladder since round five.
It was a clean sweep for Midlands the last time these two sides met.
The in-form side picked up all three rinks in a dominant 77-16 triumph.
Third-placed Midlands is unable to improve on its current ladder position going into the break.
The ladder-leading BMS has not lost a game since round six and will be expected to head into the break on a competition-best five-game winning streak.
BMS faces Clunes, which currently sits last, in Tuesday's BHBR action.
Clunes has not tasted victory since its round five date with Sebastopol, claiming just two triumphs so far this season.
However, the last-placed side will take some confidence out of its last meeting with BMS.
BMS snuck home in a 64 (14) to 61 (2) victory.
Webbcona claimed its fourth win of the BHBR season in round 10 and has the perfect opportunity to follow it up with a second-consecutive victory on Tuesday.
It is eighth up against ninth when Webbcona welcomes Creswick to town, a side chasing its first win since round five.
A clean sweep victory could have Webbcona back in the top-four hunt despite currently sitting in eighth place.
Webbcona claimed 14 points in a 77-47 win the last time it played Creswick.
Buninyong's end to 2022 involves back-to-back games against the top-two teams, with the seventh-placed side forced to deal with City Oval following a defeat to BMS in round 10.
Not only is Buninyong coming up against second-placed City Oval, but it will be a City Oval side that is desperate to record a win after consecutive defeats to Sebastopol and Midlands.
The recent form slump has seen City Oval concede first place to BMS, and opens the door for a potential Buninyong upset.
