A Sebastopol couple has been left feeling devastated after a callous thief took their Australian flag and poppy display from the front yard of their house.
William and Astrid Bahr have put a call-out for anyone who might know where the stolen flag is after waking up on Sunday morning to find it missing from their front brick wall.
Mr Bahr said the flag had sentimental value.
"The flag was used twice, once on my father's casket in 2004 and once on Astrid's father's casket in 2014," he said.
The couple come from military families spanning back to World War I, with both their fathers, William, and their three sons all serving.
The Australian flag was part of a larger dedication, alongside 13 hand-made poppies for each family veteran family member and a poppy wreath Mrs Bahr had used for Guide events.
All 13 poppies, flag and wreath were stolen.
Mr Bahr said the couple had placed the dedication as part of the 2020 "driveway" Anzac Day ceremony.
"We held our service out of the front and a guy down the road was playing the bugle, another neighbor was playing the guitar, and they all accompanied each other," he said.
"My dad, if he were still alive today, would have been 100. The timing was ordinary. Karma will come around and they will get their comeuppance."
The flag and poppies were held to the wall using thick double-sided tape.
Mr Bahr suspects the perpetrator would have spent a while attempting to get all of the decorations off of the wall.
He alerted the police when he found the dedication was missing, but looks to community generosity to get the flag back to its rightful owners.
"I was initially cranky, but then I became sad. You do get a bit teary. I think it was because there was a lot of meaning there," he said.
"Hand-made poppies always have a meaning to them, but because it was for people in our family who have actually served, that is the hard part.
"If the person who took it has a little bit of a conscience, they will bring it back. We would like it back purely for its sentimental value."
Have you tried The Courier's app? It can be downloaded here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.