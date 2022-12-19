Mount Clear's only catholic primary school is looking to expand its student and staff intake heading into the new year to accommodate the region's rapid growth.
Myers Planning Group on behalf of Emmaus Catholic Primary School, located at 1503 Geelong Road, Mount Clear, has put forth an application to the City of Ballarat seeking to remove its cap on cohort numbers from 350 to 440 children, an increase of 20.45 per cent.
Additionally, the school is also asking to expand the amount of employees on site from 25 to 39.
"An increase is required to both students and staff number caps to facilitate the future growth of the school," the Myers Planning Group report wrote.
"Emmaus Catholic Primary School opened in 2008. Since opening, the school has progressively expanded to accommodate student growth."
The report also wrote the proposed changes would aid in facilitating "ongoing investment" into Ballarat as a "major regional" education sector.
"The proposal will support the regional role of Ballarat as a centre of education and schooling excellence," it wrote.
"The proposal will provide for expansion of the Emmaus Catholic Public School, offering high quality education services for Ballarat and Western Victoria, and responds to the needs of the school to provide additional classroom spaces for existing students."
If the proposal is accepted by the council, this would also result in Emmaus being able to provide an additional eight car parks, up from the present 89 to 98.
The school sits within both a residential and a farming zone.
A limit on student numbers first came into effect in February 2008 when Emmaus was first granted a planning permit.
However, it does include a secondary consent provision which allows cohort limits to change subject to written consent from the City of Ballarat.
Emmaus first increased their enrollment intake in December 2011, three years after the school first opened.
Malvika has a strong interest in covering stories on welfare, cost of living pressures and the arts. She works on the unceded lands of the Wadawurrung people and pays her respect to elders past, present and emerging.
