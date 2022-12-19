The Courier

Police out in force in CBD for "tradie fight night"

Alex Dalziel
By Alex Dalziel
December 20 2022 - 5:30am
Police on patrol for Christmas break-up parties

Ballarat police are urging people to behave over the holidays, as many are set to gather in the CBD for annual Christmas break-ups.

