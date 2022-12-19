Police on patrol for Christmas break-up parties

Ballarat police are urging people to behave over the holidays, as many are set to gather in the CBD for annual Christmas break-ups.
"Tradie night", sometimes called "knock-off night" or even "fight night", will come to the city's pubs and bars on Thursday night.
Ballarat police liquor licensing sergeant Mark Sheehan said punters could expect police to ramp-up their presence at licensed venues.
"We would like to express that this time of year with Christmas parties and end-of-year gatherings is a time for getting together with friends and work colleagues and celebrating the year," he said. "We want to reiterate that police will be out in numbers and visiting the local licensed premises to ensure that everyone is having a fun, inclusive and safe time."
Sergeant Sheehan said responsibilities also extended to licensed venue owners and employers organising Christmas break-ups.
"Local members of the Ballarat Liquor Accord and police would also like to remind employers that their responsibility does not finish when their employees are dropped off at a local venue after their function is complete," he said.
"It is the responsibility of the venue owners to always follow the responsible service of alcohol and have been advised by police to turn away people they deem to be drunk before entry.
"This is just a reminder to enjoy this time and remember that it is a time for celebration, so have fun and remember to stay safe."
Despite "tradie "night having a reputation for boozy brawls, Western Hotel owner Dan Cronin said punter behaviour had cooled off.
"We have certainly experienced a much better shift in behaviours in recent years which is great, we would love to see everyone get together and have a good time," he said. Mr Cronin expected strong numbers to return to licensed venues over the holiday period.
"Certainly most hospitality venues have seen a really good trading season so far. Like most industries we are trying to train up a lot of new staff. That is why we ask people to have a good time and look out for each other."
This comes as Melbourne's Alfred Hospital warns 17 people have been admitted to hospital this December for assault-related injuries, and the figure may double to 34 for the month. That's compared with 27 in October.
Almost 90 per cent of the people admitted for assault-related injuries in October, November and December this year were males.
In December last year, 41 patients were admitted with a blood alcohol level of more than .05, Alfred Health trauma director Professor Mark Fitzgerald said.
Severe damage to internal organs, broken bones and brain damage were among patients' injuries.
"This is a time of the year where people should be spending time with their loved ones, not lying in a hospital bed, staring at a vastly different future..." Professor Fitzgerald said.
