Ballarat's art world is mourning the loss of one of their own who has been described as a "driving force" for championing the works of disabled creatives in the region.
Emma Barrance-Kelly née Emma Barrance had always warmed to arts. However, her passion lay with community.
While she was a successful artist herself having studied performing arts at the Northern Melbourne Institute of TAFE (NMIT), now known as Melbourne Polytechnic which in turn led her to facilitate numerous theatre shows nationally and abroad including the Edinburgh Fringe Festival, she realised there was a gap in the creative sphere.
In 2008, Ms Barrance established Arthur Gallery. The intimate space formerly located on Mair Street gave emerging artists like Pauline O'Shannessy-Dowling a platform to exhibit their work.
Up until its closure in 2012 it held monthly showcases from creatives of all abilities.
During this time Ms Barrance transitioned the gallery to Arthur Creative with the ethos to help improve the accessibility to art for those living with a disability.
Initially beginning with art and drama workshops in 2010, Ms Barrance soon expanded Arthur Creative with the assistance of Karden Disability and then Melba Support Services to provide five programs a week.
Outside of Arthur Creative Ms Barrance also worked as an arts and cultural development coordinator for the City of Ballarat.
From 2005-2013 Ms Barrance-Kelly was also involved with Regional Arts Victoria.
In 2012, Ms Barrance was named as part of the Zonta Club of Ballarat's Great Women awards for her service to arts and disability.
However, in 2018 Ms Barrance had to walk away from both council and her company due to a ecto sigmoid colon cancer diagnosis.
On November 7 after receiving several years of palliative treatment Ms Barrance-Kelly died.
City of Ballarat Cr Belinda Coates, who was a close friend of Ms Barrance-Kelly, said she was a "beautiful and passionate person".
"Her work was pivotal and groundbreaking," Cr Coates said.
"She had a major impact on the arts scene and disability sector here in Ballarat.
"There are still so many who are benefitting from her work.
"She has an incredible legacy for the city and we all feel so devastated."
Similarly, Melba Support Services studio coordinator April Welfare who was hired by Ms Barrance-Kelly in 2015, said she was a "driving force" for disabled artists.
"Emma was a progressive thinker and she really found a place for people with a disability to share their work," Ms Welfare said.
"She was open-minded, honest and supportive and we became good friends.
"Her passing is a great loss for our artists as many worked with Emma."
However, Cr Coates said arts aside her most significant achievement was her son, Gus.
"What she most cared about is Gus," she said.
"I'm sending so much love to her husband and her son."
Malvika has a strong interest in covering stories on welfare, cost of living pressures and the arts. She works on the unceded lands of the Wadawurrung people and pays her respect to elders past, present and emerging.
