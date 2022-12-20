The Courier
Ballarat's arts and disability community remembers Emma Barrance-Kelly

Malvika Hemanth
By Malvika Hemanth
Updated December 20 2022 - 2:05pm, first published 11:30am
Ballarat-based artist Emma Barrance- Kelly with her son Gus, husband Ben and their two dogs. Picture by Cancer Council Victoria.

Ballarat's art world is mourning the loss of one of their own who has been described as a "driving force" for championing the works of disabled creatives in the region.

