A smoking car wreckage was sitting in the centre of Bridge Mall on Monday as a grim reminder of an all-too-common scene on our region's roads in the summer.
The re-created car crash installation was part of a summer-holiday safety campaign by the Transport Accident Commission called The Lucky Ones Get Caught.
The campaign comes as regional Victoria records its highest number of road fatalities in three years - with 131 people having lost their lives on regional roads so far this year, compared with 110 at the same time in 2021.
TAC acting chief executive Liz Cairns, who was present at the display with members of the emergency services and Wendouree member Juliana Addison, said the display, which had toys and road trip items strewn around the wreckage, was meant to be confronting.
"It is confronting, absolutely confronting, and it is designed to make people stop and think about their own behaviour on the roads," she said.
"It is really important we get this message out, so anyone who is driving stops and has a think about what they are doing.
"We all know the road rules, but it is tempting to drive a little bit faster, go a little bit longer than you should when you are tired, or pick up that phone when you shouldn't."
The wreckage was also accompanied by a 237 candle shine, one for each life lost on Victorian roads in 2022.
The installation came to Bridge Mall after a showing at St Kilda foreshore.
Ms Cairns said Ballarat was chosen in particular to get the point home about regional road deaths.
"The trend is unfortunately not going the right way. People who live in regional Victoria take up about 25 per cent of the population and are about 50 per cent of the road toll," she said.
"Regional accidents are dominated by single-car run-offs. People in the regions are driving cars, the cars are older, they are driving longer distances and the speeds are higher - even before people decide they will drive faster than they should."
The campaign coincides with Victoria Police's Operation Roadwise, which looks to target problem road users over the Christmas period.
Ballarat acting Inspector Anthony Traynor said he hoped people would think about the lasting impacts road trauma could have.
"People are taking longer trips to visit family members in other parts of the state, fatigue can be an issue, alcohol consumption can be an issue and speed can be an issue," he said.
"Whilst it is the public expectation that we attend and deal with it, and it is our role to attend serious accidents and fatal collisions, it does have an impact on first responders - having to pick up the pieces after a potentially avoidable collision."
The display will be at Bridge Mall from December 19 to 20.
