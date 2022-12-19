The Courier

Bridge Mall hosts TAC re-created car wreckage for road trauma awareness

Alex Dalziel
By Alex Dalziel
Updated December 19 2022 - 8:05pm, first published 5:00pm
Transport Accident Commission acting chief executive Liz Cairns stands with the road crash re-creation. Picture by Lachlan Bence

A smoking car wreckage was sitting in the centre of Bridge Mall on Monday as a grim reminder of an all-too-common scene on our region's roads in the summer.

