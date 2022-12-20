'Not an easy decision': Final council votes to end in-home aged care support

The last of the Ballarat district councils has decided to end its in-home aged care services.
It was a hard decision for councillors in the Pyrenees Shire, who discussed their options for 40 minutes at their December meeting.
The aged-care team is made up of 16 support and four administrative staff.
Of the 20 people, four have been employed with the council for more than 10 years.
The changes come after recommendations by the Royal Commission into Aged Care Quality and Safety in 2018.
READ MORE:
The new program would involve clients choosing their care provided directly from a range of companies.
"It is not an easy decision and it is always more palatable when we have control over the circumstances surrounding the decisions," Cr Damian Ferrari said.
However, many councillors expressed their lack of control over this situation at the meeting.
Mayor Ron Eason said this was one of the hardest decisions he has had to make as a councillor.
Cr Eason spoke to the council workers who attended the meeting, he thanked them for their work and said the council received many glowing reports about the service they provided.
"It hurts me to think you will not be able to do that with us when we pass this," he said.
"But when you leave here this evening, be aware of the thanks of everyone at this table, for what you have done for years."
Under the new model proposed by the Royal Commission and changes to funding arrangements, the council would not be able to afford to run the program.
IN THE NEWS
Council were concerned, being in a regional area, if there would be enough service providers to accommodate their 320 customers.
Through an expression of interest process the council have identified 11 aged-care providers who could be potentially interested in working in the shire.
This was not a contract and providers would go into an agreement with the federal government, however, it did help the council to know there were options for residents.
Four-out-of-five councillors voted to end the service on or before June 30, 2023. Cr Tanya Kehoe voted against.
Council will begin work on a transition process and help the staff impacted by the decision. Council can continue to create social opportunities for their residents.
Have you tried The Courier's app? It can be downloaded here.
Nieve covers politics and councils rounds, including Pyrenees and Golden Plains Shires. She would also love to hear about your latest art exhibition or performance. You can send her an email at nieve.walton@thecourier.com.au
Nieve covers politics and councils rounds, including Pyrenees and Golden Plains Shires. She would also love to hear about your latest art exhibition or performance. You can send her an email at nieve.walton@thecourier.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.