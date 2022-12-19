Glenlyon Sports Club is looking forward to welcoming 2023 with their long-standing New Year's Day event.
"It is just a good day for the local community and people from the outside to come together and enjoy a community gathering," Glenlyon Sports Club secretary Evan Davis said.
The day involves mixed games, competitions and horse racing that has been a staple of the town's new year festivities since 1857.
The advice from Mr Davis is to come prepared for a full day of entertainment.
"We really encourage people to turn up with a picnic rug and chairs," he said.
Popular events like the gumboot toss is expected to return for 2023.
The event has years of history behind it. Mr Davis said many people in the community had been coming every year for most of their lives.
"A lot of people have gone through their whole lives coming here on New Year's Day - it's all they know," he said.
"It's only a couple of years that we know of in living history where it's been closed."
This included COVID-19 restrictions, where they were still able to donate some money to local group, a year of particularly bad flooding and "the war years".
"It has a long history," Mr Davis said.
Volunteers organise the day each year and money will be raised for both Daylesford Hospital as well as a number of community groups.
Mr Davis said many sponsors who supported the event helped get it off the ground and continue each year.
IN THE NEWS:
The $10 gate entry fee and raffles that run on the day also go towards the fundraising efforts.
In recent years the event has been able to raise between $15,000 and $16,000.
The gates open at the Glenlyon Recreation Reserve on January 1 at 9am, with woodchopping events scheduled to start about 11am.
Registrations are not necessary.
Mr Davis said you could simply arrive on the day.
More information will be available on the Facebook page.
Have you tried The Courier's app? It can be downloaded here.
Nieve covers politics and councils rounds, including Pyrenees and Golden Plains Shires. She would also love to hear about your latest art exhibition or performance. You can send her an email at nieve.walton@thecourier.com.au
Nieve covers politics and councils rounds, including Pyrenees and Golden Plains Shires. She would also love to hear about your latest art exhibition or performance. You can send her an email at nieve.walton@thecourier.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.