Glenlyon Sports Club to host New Year's Day event for 2023

Nieve Walton
Nieve Walton
Updated December 19 2022 - 8:18pm, first published 7:00pm
Brad Hains competes in the woodchop event at the Glenlyon Mixed Sports Day in 2019. Picture by Adam Trafford.

Glenlyon Sports Club is looking forward to welcoming 2023 with their long-standing New Year's Day event.

