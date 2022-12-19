A LITTLE nervous for a dramatic transformation, Jenny Robinson gathered unknowing friends to watch her son Harry chop off her long locks in one of her favourite cafes.
This was Ms Robinson's 60th birthday and she saw the milestone as a chance to make a difference.
Cutting her hair for charity is an idea Ms Robinson had toyed with for awhile but kept getting sidetracked. She had even considered making it an event at Ballarat Specialist School but the school year slipped away.
Armed with professional hairdresser scissors, 16-year-old Harry took the honours in a celebratory afternoon at Lydiard General.
All money Ms Robinson can raise from those supporting her efforts will go directly to Fight Cancer Foundation's Back on Track educational support program for young patients in the Royal Children's Hospital.
"I haven't got a history with cancer, I just know some people don't have the option to keep their hair when they have cancer. This is something I can do," Ms Robinson said.
Back on Track will offer iPads and other supplies needed to help children undergoing cancer treatment to stay connected with their classes and classmates at school.
Ms Robinson quipped she might not be the most technically savvy in the classroom, but this was her way of helping children to stay connected.
Her hair has not been for more than a trim in more than a decade.
Ms Robinson said she has typically always tied her hair up and never had to bother much with styling. She was concerned having such long hair in her 60s might not be stylish and her birthday was a definitive moment to take the plunge and lop it off.
While Harry adhered to strict instruction on how to make a reasonable hair cut, Ms Robinson will make the trek to Swan Hill later this week for a former student, now a trained hairdresser, will properly style her shorter look.
The ponytail cut on Monday will be donated to make wigs.
Fight Cancer Foundation, formerly known as Bone Marrow Donor Institute, is dedicated to care, treatment and supports, including accommodation, for cancer patients and their families. The foundation also funds research into cancer treatment.
To support Ms Robinson, people can make a donation in her name at fightcancer.org.au. Ms Robinson's goal is to raise $2000.
