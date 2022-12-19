The Courier
Ballarat Specialist School teacher Jenny Robinson cuts hair for charity

By Melanie Whelan
Updated December 19 2022 - 5:02pm, first published 5:00pm
James, Edward, Harry and Thomas Robinson with their mum Jenny Robinson, who is ready for a big chop for her 60th birthday. Picture by Lachlan Bence
Harry Robinson has the big responsibility of chopping his mum Jenny Robinson's locks in front of his brothers James, Edward and Thomas. Picture by Lachlan Bence

A LITTLE nervous for a dramatic transformation, Jenny Robinson gathered unknowing friends to watch her son Harry chop off her long locks in one of her favourite cafes.

