DNA links teenager to taser in stolen ute

A Ballarat teenager has been fined after DNA evidence linked him to a stolen vehicle.
Matthew Piscopo, 19, appeared via video link in custody at the Ballarat Magistrates' Court on Monday and pleaded guilty to two charges, including bearing false licence plates.
The court heard on January 30, 2022, Piscopo was found by police in possession of stolen registration plates, fixed onto a black 2000 Volkswagen Golf.
A check found the plates had been stolen from a Brunswick address a few days earlier.
On March, 23, police found an outstanding Ford ute at a Mount Pleasant address.
While searching the car, police found a taser in the footwell.
The taser was submitted for analysis, and a DNA database determined Piscopo had been in possession of the weapon.
Piscopo's lawyer Arian Paull spoke on his disadvantaged background and early exposure to the criminal justice system.
Piscopo appeared at court from custody for an earlier offence, where he escaped from the Malmsbury Youth Justice Centre.
He was given a $900 fine with conviction.
