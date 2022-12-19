The Courier
Matthew Piscopo faces court over stolen number plates, taser

Alex Dalziel
Alex Dalziel
December 20 2022 - 10:30am
DNA links teenager to taser in stolen ute

A Ballarat teenager has been fined after DNA evidence linked him to a stolen vehicle.

