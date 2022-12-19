Time for testing in COVID-19 tolerance this Christmas

THE BIG difficulty we face in the next 12 months of a COVID-normal is navigating risk tolerance amid a heavily self-regulated approach to the virus, a leading epidemiologist says.
Deakin University's Hassan Vally said it was important to respect others' decisions in their preparedness to take part in some social activities because for some, the threat might seem too high.
"One of the difficulties we all face is working out how we assess and manage our own risk in a world where COVID is a constant presence," Associate Professor Vally said in The Conversation. "The SARS-CoV-2 virus poses a much greater risk to certain groups, particularly those who are older and people who have chronic health conditions.
"For others, the risk the SARS-CoV-2 virus poses is much lower. However, we still have much to learn about long COVID, so we need to factor this into our considerations.
"...One of the things we are all going to have to do is to accept these differences in risk tolerance between people and understand that individual risk-benefit calculations are personal, complex and nuanced."
His comments come leading into Christmas, in response to the Australia government's latest COVID-19 management plan, in a time when people are circulating and socialising more.
The Australian Medical Association has flagged the strain on hospital emergency departments was building as COVID-19 infections surged the same time as holiday accidents and alcohol-related injuries.
Ballarat last week recorded one of the state's highest rates of COVID-19 active infections, predominantly based on self-reporting.
Associate Professor Vally reiterated the need for people to keep vaccinations up-to-date, to mask-up and socialise outdoors, or to isolate when unwell.
Grampians Public Health Unit is working closely with community partners to distribute free Rapid Antigen Tests to the most vulnerable community members to help monitor symptoms.
City of Ballarat is also offering free RATs, via the Victorian government program, to people aged 70-plus, those who have a disability, are immunocompromised, a carer or an NDIS participant. Kits are available at the Sebastopol Library.
In neighbouring shires, free RATs can be accessed at The Well in Smythesdale (Golden Plains), Beaufort and Skipton community centres (Pyrenees), Ballan council offices (Moorabool) and Maryborough and Dunolly libraries (Central Goldfields).
Limited RATs can also be accessed via Beaufort and Skipton Health Service in Beaufort and Central Highlands Rural Health in Daylesford.
The UFS-led COVID-19 testing hub, on Doveton Street South, will continue to offer polymerase chain reaction tests, better known as PCRs, until the Commonwealth contract expires on February 28.
