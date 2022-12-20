Region junior country week fixtures finalised

Junior country week will launch the 2023 Central Highlands cricket region calendar.
The under-15 and under-13 competitions will start on Tuesday, January 3, and be contested over four days.
Finals and classification matches will be on Friday, January 6.
Each age group has been trimmed to five associations - Ballarat, Maryborough, Grenville, Grampians and Castlemaine - with Grenville not fielding teams after initially being included in draws and creating byes.
