The Melbourne-bound exit from the Western Freeway to the Ballan-Daylesford Road will be closed from 9am Tuesday for urgent flood repairs.
According to the Department of Transport, the ramp and one Melbourne-bound lane will be closed from 9am to 6pm, "to safely patch the damaged asphalt".
Drivers should take the next exit, at Old Melbourne Road, then backtrack through Ballan to get to the Ballan-Daylesford Road, the Department recommends.
The state government is spending more than $160 million on urgent freeway and highway repairs after this spring's heavy rains and flooding across Victoria.
Elsewhere, remember there are ongoing works on the West Gate Bridge in Melbourne, and smaller repairs across the district that may impact travel times.
Police are urging all drivers to take extra care on the roads this summer.
