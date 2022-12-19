The Courier
Ballan-Daylesford Road ramp from Western Freeway closed for flood repairs

Updated December 20 2022 - 7:32am, first published 7:30am
Potholes on the Western Freeway in October. Photo by Adam Trafford

The Melbourne-bound exit from the Western Freeway to the Ballan-Daylesford Road will be closed from 9am Tuesday for urgent flood repairs.

