UPDATE:
Ballarat residents may still be able to see smoke from a planned burn fire services has undergone in the Trawalla State Forest east of Beaufort.
The fuel reduction burn, begun earlier this week, aimed to control flammable undergowth across a 113 hectare area and had so far covered 85 hectares according to theForest Fire Management Victoria website.
FFMV has marked the operation as safe.
It is not known if the sudden rain and thunderstorms that hit the region on Thursday evening had hampered the operation.
An unusually wet spring meant the window of opportunity for planned burns was again reduced this year as undergrowth in the Ballarat region had not seasoned or dried out.
Fire crews are also faced with the prospect of hot weather and potentially greater risk as the weather heats up after Christmas and reaches the high thirties from Tuesday.
Winds will also reach northeasterly of up to 25 to 35 km/h on Wednesday posing increased fire risk.
EARLIER
Forest Fire Management Victoria firefighters have begun a planned burn three kilometres north of Beaufort, with smoke visible from Ballarat.
The 159-hectare fire's objective is to "develop a fuel reduced area to the North of Beaufort and Surrounding Townships", according to the FFMV map website.
Crews will also be out and about patrolling earlier fires to the west and north of Ballarat, with the Fire Danger Period now active in the region.
Anyone planning a private burnoff will a permit from council, and will need to register it first to avoid firefighter callouts and potential fines - head online to register early, and check out an in-depth FAQ.
Meanwhile, the City of Ballarat has begun property inspections to cut down on fuel loads on private properties.
IN THE NEWS
Warning messages will be sent out, according to a council media release.
Councillor Mark Harris said in a statement it was critical that despite summer temperatures still being coolish of late and the Fire Danger Period starting later in the season than normal, it was time for everyone to become more vigilant around fire risk.
"The City of Ballarat understands how difficult it has been to get vehicles onto properties to commence slashing and also the difficulties around slashing too early and regrowth," he said.
"However, as we turn the corner into summer proper, with dryer predicted weather, we know the risk is there.
"Now is the time to do the right thing and the City of Ballarat Fire Prevention team will be stepping up inspections and issuing warnings and fines to those not clearing up their property and putting themselves and others at risk."
