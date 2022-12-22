The Courier
Updated

Ballarat fire season 2022/23: Planned burns begin around Ballarat, as council begins inspections

AF
By Alex Ford
Updated December 23 2022 - 10:33am, first published 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Linden Murray from FFMV conducts a planned burn in 2021. Picture by Lachlan Bence

UPDATE:

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AF

Alex Ford

Reporter

Reporter at the Ballarat Courier

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.