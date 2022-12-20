Racing Victoria has given Ballarat's Grand National Steeplechase Day a major stakemoney increase.
The six-race all-jumps program, which concludes the Victorian jumps season on Sunday, August 27, will offer an extra $80,000 next year.
The bulk of the added prizemoney goes to the Grand National Steeplechase - increasing it by $50,000 to $400,000.
The Grand National and Warrnambool's Grand Annual Steeplechase in May are Australia's richest jumps races.
The JJ Houlahan Hurdle also rises from $125,000 to $150,000 at the Ballarat Turf Club meeting, while two maiden hurdles go up by $2500 to $37,500.
BTC chief executive officer Belinda Glass welcomed the announcement. by RV and the Australian Jumps Racing Association.
"They're significant increases and a further boost to a day that continues to grow in stature," she said.
The Ballarat race stakes changes are part of an additional $175,000 being injected into jumps prizemoney across four feature races.
The 2023 season will feature 19 jumps meetings in Victoria from March to August, with six exclusively for jumps riders - with 42 hurdle races and 24 steeplechase events.
The six races on Grand National Steeplechase Day are the only jumps events at Sportsbet Ballarat for the season.
Australian Jumps Racing Association chairman Sandy McGregor said next season's program and prizemoney reflected the improvements of jumps racing in Victoria.
Senior sports journalist with The Courier in Ballarat.
Senior sports journalist with The Courier in Ballarat.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.