City Oval and a composite Ballan and Ballarat North combination are the Ballarat Highlands Bowls Region triples champions.
Heath Fumberger, Gavin Mann and Ben Morris (City Oval) had to battle all the way to secure the men's title at Kyneton on Sunday.
Firstly they had to go to an extra end before getting over Ethan Higgin's Highlands composite entry by one shot in a semi-final.
They were also forced to contest an extra end in the final after being 14-all with Ben McArthur's Webbcona team after 18 ends.
City Oval managed to get two shots in the head with impressive draw bowls from Ben Morris to secure the championship 16-14.
Ballan's Amy Newman (substitute), Jan Conway and Anne Draffen had an easier run into the women's final, defeating Diggers Rest 24-11 in a semi-final.
The 17-13 final victory over a City Oval team skipped by Liz Kierce was set up by a 10-2 lead after six ends.
The champions represent the Ballarat Highlands region in the state championships at Bendigo East in April.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.