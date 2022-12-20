The Courier

City Oval, Ballan/Ballarat North capture Ballarat Highlands Bowls Region triples titles

Updated December 20 2022 - 11:43am, first published 11:30am
Amy Newman (a substitute from Ballarat North) with Ballan's Anne Draffen and Jan Conroy after taking out the region women's triple championship.

City Oval and a composite Ballan and Ballarat North combination are the Ballarat Highlands Bowls Region triples champions.

