Top seeds Alana Parnaby and Zoe Hives breezed through their first round Ballarat Open Signature open women's singles matches.
Parnaby gave up just one game against qualifier Jasmine Mathew at Ballarat Regional Tennis Centre on Tuesday.
The number one seed now faces Kiah James in the second round.
Ballarat's Hives, who is seeded two, was equally impressive. She had the better of Bianca Ianazzone 6-2 6-0 in 77 minutes.
Hives' next assignment is against Helena Guan, who defeated qualifier Priscilla Stojanovska 6-2 6-1.
Ballarat's Emily Tinker provided the upset of the day by defeating ninth seed Jemma Carbis 6-4 6-3 in another match, which lasted 123 minutes.
Open men's top seed Cihan Akay was also comfortable in progressing.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.