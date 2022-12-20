The Courier

Hives among leading fancies to progress in Ballarat Open Signature tennis tournament

Updated December 20 2022 - 10:55pm, first published 5:00pm
Charlie Brady gives a return his all in a first round match. Unfortunately he lost in straight sets. Picture by Lachlan Bence.

Top seeds Alana Parnaby and Zoe Hives breezed through their first round Ballarat Open Signature open women's singles matches.

