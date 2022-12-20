More than pots and parmas: country pub owners hope to end run on bright note

LIFE in a country pub has allowed owner Damian Kelly to get to know an extensive line-up of Australian musicians, comedians and sportspeople.
Mr Kelly and his wife Claire are ready for a lifestyle change, keen to finish on a bright note when the right new owners are found for The Royal Hotel Meredith.
This month marks 10 years since the Kellys jumped at the chance to buy the pub on the Midland Highway, despite having no history in hospitality.
They have worked hard to craft an evolving line-up of high quality acts in the Kelly's backyard beer garden - an Absolute 80s Christmas party on Sunday featured Brian Mannix (Uncanny X-Men), Scott Carne (Kids In The Kitchen), Ally Fowler (The Chantoozies) and Sean Kelly (The Models).
The popular live music destination has also featured Thirsty Merc, Richard Clapton, Boom Crash Opera, Shannon Noll, The Chantoozies, Reece Mastin and Adam Brand.
With an increased need to travel to Geelong, especially with their teenage daughter at school in the city, Mr Kelly said the time felt right to make the move back down the Midland.
He made clear it was still business as usual with a strong schedule of artists to perform until that time came.
Creating an outdoor space and beer garden was one of the couple's first moves, transforming a disused area with a rustic look to invite people outside. They have now increased the outdoor capacity to fit 600 people for concerts.
"If you're going to run a pub, you can't just rely on beer and parmas," Mr Kelly said. "You need a reason for people to come to the venue. We are on the highway, which helps catch people passing through."
Buxton Geelong North director Ben Riddle confirmed there had been a lot of enquiries on the property, which features a four-bedroom house. Mr Riddle said it was a good pub and would be most ideal for someone to live and work at, to be on site and part of the town.
As an owner and on-site publican, Mr Kelly said it was a great place to get involved with the wider Meredith community.
"I have a real interest in sport and horse racing, which helps talking to people, but I've also learnt a lot about agriculture and farming," Mr Kelly said. "It's just about being open to learning and having the right attitude with people."
