The Courier

Maryborough District Health Service urges residents to stay vigilant to COVD

Updated December 20 2022 - 3:35pm, first published 3:26pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Central Victorians are being reminded to stay vigilant about coronavirus as another wave sweeps through VIctoria. Picture by Noni Hyett

More hospitals across the region have joined the call to stay COVID safe this Christmas in an effort to ensure the pressure on health services remain manageable.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.