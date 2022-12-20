More hospitals across the region have joined the call to stay COVID safe this Christmas in an effort to ensure the pressure on health services remain manageable.
Central Victorians are being urged to remain COVID vigilant during the holiday season as the latest wave of coronavirus sweeps through the state.
Maryborough District Health Service chief executive Nickola Allan said it was important to stay COVID-safe to protect yourself, your family, friends and community this summer.
"While many of us have been dreaming of a COVID-free Christmas the reality is that we are experiencing another wave," Mrs Allan said. "While numbers appear to have plateaued since November, COVID-19 is still well and truly here in the Central Goldfields and surrounds."
It comes after Ballarat, Warrnambool and Yarriambiack Shire, including Warracknabeal and Hopetoun, recorded the state's highest rates of COVID-19 infections per population last week, according to the latest Victorian health department.
But, such figures are dependent on people reporting their positive test results to the department, which helps shape a region's public health response, including anti-viral medications.
This prompted Grampians Health to issue a warning that people need to stay vigilant.
Mrs Allan said a lot of people would be moving through the state during the holiday season.
"We all know the festive season is traditionally a time for gatherings with family and friends with lots of movement across the state," she said.
"With new variants contributing to the number of new infections, it is important to stay vigilant to protect yourself and others this holiday season."
The MDHS said tips for a COVID-safe festive season included celebrating outdoors when possible, getting tested if you had symptoms and keeping the home well ventilated.
If you test positive you should stay home for five days or until you have no symptoms and wear a high-quality mask if you can't social distance.
"Don't bring COVID to the party - stay at home if you feel unwell or show any symptoms," Mrs Allan said.
Have you tried The Courier's app? It can be downloaded here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.