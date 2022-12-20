The Courier
Food

Sovereign Hill's refurbished dinning room The New York Bakery launches new menu

Nieve Walton
By Nieve Walton
December 20 2022 - 9:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Peter Rowland Group chief executive Michelle Biddle. Pictures supplied.

The menu for Sovereign Hill's refurbished dining room, The New York Bakery, is ready to lure new customers.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nieve Walton

Nieve Walton

Journalist

Nieve covers politics and councils rounds, including Pyrenees and Golden Plains Shires. She would also love to hear about your latest art exhibition or performance. You can send her an email at nieve.walton@thecourier.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.