The menu for Sovereign Hill's refurbished dining room, The New York Bakery, is ready to lure new customers.
The catering group in charge of this new dining venue say it has been a creative and unique experience.
Peter Rowland Group created the menu and chief executive Michelle Biddle said it was not every day you get to develop a food story surrounding such an iconic experience.
"We're hoping that people love it as much as we do," she said.
Where possible the menu is based off locally sourced products.
IN THE NEWS:
"The more we can give back to the community, the better, so that's definitely an emphasis," Ms Biddle said.
"It can be challenging with obviously floods and fires affecting what we've experienced in Victoria."
As a sweets lover, Ms Biddle said the Devonshire tea is one of her favorites.
Sovereign Hill chief executive Sara Quon said she looked forward to visitors continuing to make memories in the iconic building.
Have you tried The Courier's app? It can be downloaded here.
Nieve covers politics and councils rounds, including Pyrenees and Golden Plains Shires. She would also love to hear about your latest art exhibition or performance. You can send her an email at nieve.walton@thecourier.com.au
Nieve covers politics and councils rounds, including Pyrenees and Golden Plains Shires. She would also love to hear about your latest art exhibition or performance. You can send her an email at nieve.walton@thecourier.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.