As the weather finally warms up in Ballarat, leaders continue to plead with residents to stay vigilant around water.
Life Saving Victoria representatives are urging families to stay sharp around any body of water after the year's drowning report still shows a high number of incidents across the state.
"Even strong-swimming children may have a propensity to be involved in a drowning incident," aquatic industry services manager Alek Olszewski told the media on a trip to Ballarat.
"There is no guarantee just because they're a strong swimmer that they won't get into trouble in the water," he said.
The warnings come after four teenagers were caught in windy conditions in the middle of Port Phillip Bay on Monday night.
READ MORE: Life Saving Victoria 2021/22 drowning report
Luckily they were able to shelter in a hut on the other side of the bay.
It is a stark warning as the summer season begins, anything can happen in the water, conditions can change and areas which look safe can become dangerous quickly.
While swimming pools are some of the safest places to swim in Ballarat, Mr Olszewski said it was still important to remain aware.
The state yearly downing report recorded a year of drowning deaths lower than last year's record high but aquatic centres are continuing to encourage strong supervision of children especially in the under-10 range.
This summer children under five in Ballarat pools will need to wear a pink wristband and be within arm lengths of a parent at all times.
Mr Olszewski said this was because this age group could get away from a guardian quite quickly and were not able to be as loud if they were in a dangerous situation.
IN THE NEWS:
"Within arm's reach, you're always ready and able to assist when they need," he said.
It is a summer warning swimmers hear every year but Ballarat mayor Des Hudson said it was important to remain consistent.
"I think complacency is an easy thing ... everyone thinks it's not going to happen to them until the day that things begin to happen," he said.
"No one plans for that day and that often happens within seconds."
Cr Hudson said he hoped everyone had a safe summer.
Have you tried The Courier's app? It can be downloaded here.
Nieve covers politics and councils rounds, including Pyrenees and Golden Plains Shires. She would also love to hear about your latest art exhibition or performance. You can send her an email at nieve.walton@thecourier.com.au
Nieve covers politics and councils rounds, including Pyrenees and Golden Plains Shires. She would also love to hear about your latest art exhibition or performance. You can send her an email at nieve.walton@thecourier.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.