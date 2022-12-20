THE Athlete's Foot Ballarat is helping young children in need to put their best foot forward this Christmas.
More than 50 boxes of shoes are packed and ready for distribution via the Ballarat Christmas Appeal.
The Athlete's Foot Ballarat owner Paul Tudorovic encouraged other retailers to also get in the giving spirit and help the community this festive season.
"With the way everything is going in rising prices and the cost of living, some families really struggle to give kids new shoes," Mr Tudorovic said. "This is a way kids can get a brand new pair of shoes. We're pretty excited about it."
Mr Tudorovic said it was important to get shoes that fit well, particularly at a young age, to prevent niggles and health problems.
A mix of sports, casual and school shoes will be delivered to families in need via the appeal.
This is the first time The Athlete's Foot has offered shoes to the Ballarat Christmas Appeal. The store donated more than 100 pairs of shoes via welfare services, including the Soup Bus, last year.
Mr Tudorovic said the Christmas appeal was a good fit for giving back to the community.
Ballarat Christmas Appeal, now managed by The Ballarat Foundation and supported by 3BA, distributes vouchers, food and goods to families in need across this community via frontline welfare agencies St Vincent de Paul, Anglicare, Uniting Ballarat and The Salvation Army.
"The reward for us is knowing that we are making a difference in the community in which we operate in," Mr Tudorovic said. "Our pledge is to make this an annual event in Ballarat."
The Ballarat Foundation chief executive officer Andrew Eales has made clear support services and programs have been stretched with a rise in demand and many new families coming forward in need of support.
More than 450 families have registered for help with The Salvation Army alone this Christmas.
This comes as the separate Reverse Advent Calendars campaign had about 1300 families, including single people, register for a Christmas box packed with foods and essential items this month.
The Ballarat Foundation will make an update on Wednesday as to how much the community has raised rally in support of the Ballarat Christmas Appeal
Mr Tudorovic urged businesses to still get involved in the appeal and donate items to The Salvation Army centre in Eureka Street. More information about donating to the appeal is available at ballaratfoundation.org.au.
The Ballarat Christmas Appeal has been running since 1980.
