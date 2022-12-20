The Courier
Community

Our Lady Help of Christians' Christmas community lunch returns to seated dining

Alex Dalziel
By Alex Dalziel
December 21 2022 - 4:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A long-standing Ballarat Christmas tradition is set to return this year after a brief COVID-19 disruption.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alex Dalziel

Alex Dalziel

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.