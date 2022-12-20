A long-standing Ballarat Christmas tradition is set to return this year after a brief COVID-19 disruption.
Our Lady Help of Christians' free Christmas community lunch is back on, in person, for 2022, after two years of having a socially-distanced roast.
The Christmas day lunch, hosted at the Our Lady Help Christians' Parish Hall, dates back to 1991.
Volunteer Vin Dillon said the tradition came about when a friend's mother was too sick to attend their family Christmas roast in Melbourne.
"They woke up in the morning and the mother was not well, so they couldn't travel to Melbourne," Mr Dillon said.
"At about 2pm she was feeling really flat, so she went to go and wash her car and she couldn't get a bay at the car wash.
"There were all these people that were out washing their car, lonely on Christmas. That is where it started, trying to meet that need."
Since then the annual event has blossomed, from an initial attendance of 15 people to more than 140 - so much so attendance has been capped on some years.
Mr Dillion said all in the community were invited, and he saw a mix of people come to the event.
I think Christmas is about joy, giving, sharing and community. I think most other people see Christmas in some terms like that.- Vin Dillon
"There are a lot of people who are really lonely on Christmas, there are a lot of people who cannot afford a roast Christmas lunch," Mr Dillon said.
"There would be quite a number of people who could quite easily go and purchase the ingredients for Christmas roast, but they are by themselves.
"It is really important that people connect, because if they don't then they will lead a very sad life."
COVID-19 saw the team host a "pick-up" Christmas roast in 2020 and 2021, with meals packaged and available for people to take home.
However, Mr Dillion said he was glad to be able to return to the event's regular format.
"We had quite a lot of people who thanked us for the beautiful meal, but said it just wasn't the same as when we came together," Mr Dillon said.
"I think Christmas is about joy, giving, sharing and community. I think most other people see Christmas in some terms like that. We can just gather together and share some sort of joy on the day.
"I think that is important. I think it is important for those who can to share what we have and what we can contribute for our community."
The normal assortment of Christmas roast food and dessert will be available. Singing and dancing will also be performed on the day.
The Our Lady Help of Christians' Christmas day lunch will be held at the OLHC Parish Hall at 482 Gillies Street, Wendouree, at 12pm.
Transport is available and booking is required. To book a seat, call 0419 975 914. People looking to volunteer on the day are encouraged to call ahead as well.
