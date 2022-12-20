Australian Opals player Abbey Wehrung is returning to line up with Ballarat Miners in NBL1 South next year.
Wehrung has agreed to a two-year deal to make the move from Bendigo Spirit.
A product of Basketball Ballarat's pathway program, this will be the first time she has played for Ballarat's marquee women's team since 2016.
Wehrung from Korweinguboora is playing with ladder leader Bendigo Spirit in the WNBL - averaging 29 minutes, 8.8 points and four assists a game.
Ballarat Miners women's head coach Rob Baker, who is preparing for his first season at the helm, said having Wehrung back in a Miners uniform was exciting.
"It's been great watching her journey through Ballarat juniors to becoming an Opal.
"The experience and leadership Abbey will bring on and off the court will be great for our younger senior players to learn from and be mentored by."
Wehrung said she was excited to have the opportunity to again work with Baker, having been associated with him in her junior days.
"Rob has always instilled so much belief in me and my game.
"I have grown a lot as a player and a person since I last played for Ballarat, so I know I can bring a lot of experience, leadership, hard work and competitiveness to the team.
"I'm just really excited to work hard and keep getting better," she said.
Wehrung played 81 games with Ballarat from 2013-2016, averaging 15.7 points and four assists.
Since then she has had time with Canberra, Adelaide and Bendigo in the WNBL, and represented Australia.
Wehrung is the first signing announced by the Miners women program, with the season scheduled to start on Saturday, April 1.
