The Courier

Ballarat Miners lock in homegrown Wehrung for two years

Updated December 20 2022 - 4:47pm, first published 4:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Abbey Wehrung in Bendigo Spirit colours against Ballarat Miners this year. Picture by Luke Hemer.

Australian Opals player Abbey Wehrung is returning to line up with Ballarat Miners in NBL1 South next year.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.