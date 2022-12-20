A Ballarat craft brewery is relying on people power to notch another victory for their award-winning lager.
Aunty Jacks has entered their lager into the running for the Great Australasian SpecTAPular's hottest 100, a competition alongside Triple J's hottest 100 countdown.
Aunty Jacks owner Brian Taylor said like Triple J's countdown, the GABS countdown is voted on by the public.
"We had a lot of customers come up and tell us we should enter because they love the beer so much," Mr Taylor said.
"I know we have it in cans now and we sell it in the local bottle shops and supermarkets. We thought why not, hopefully the locals can get behind us and support a good local beer.
"As it is our number one seller by a long stretch we can say with some confidence the beer has fans out there. Let's hope they are the voting type."
The lager, based on a German style pilsner, is the brewery's most successful beer both in terms of sales and awards - having won a gold medal at the Australian International Beer awards twice.
The competition comes as the brewery, and Ballarat's hospitality scene in general, look back on a year mostly uninterrupted by COVID restrictions.
Mr Taylor said he had noticed an evolution in what Ballarat customers wanted on a night out.
"I think the hospitality scene in Ballarat is going from strength to strength. You are seeing a lot of new venues pop up," Mr Taylor said.
"The trends have changed, and people are really going out for an experience now, rather than just going out and doing the same thing every time."
Voting for the Great Australasian SpecTAPular's hottest 100 can be done online. Should Aunty Jacks' brew reach the top 100, it will be a first for the city.
"When it comes to the GABS hottest 100 there are a lot of the big guys and multi-nationals who have massive marketing budgets to go an promote and get people to vote," Mr Taylor said.
"That is not us, we are after locals to support us and I think that will get us up there, if all of the locals get behind us."
To vote, visit https://www.gabsfestival.com/.
