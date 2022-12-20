A Daylesford housing development is back on the radar with new planning permits submitted to council.
The 31 lot housing development on 17 Smith Street, in the centre of Daylesford, has been a multi-year planning saga.
Plans have been submitted to council again this time including a traffic impact assessment created in November 2022 by onemilegrid.
The statement outlines the reasons why the development falls short of the car park requirements outlined in the Hepburn Shire planning scheme.
The development has been met with opposition from the community since planning documents were first submitted four years ago in 2019.
What was once plans for more than 50 townhouses has been reduced to 31 after consultation with council and concerned community members.
The original dwelling on the property has been included in the plans and labelled as a heritage lot
Three 'super-lots' have also been included in the plans.
These could be developed with an 'eco-village' concept, each with a 7.5 star energy rating, to provide more open space.
Plans for the 'eco-village' will need to be a part of a separate planning application.
17 Smith Street is a part of Hygge Property's Middleton Field Estate which includes 22 residential housing lots at 9 Raglan Street and five residential lots at 29 Smith Street which are all at different stages of the planning process.
The new plans for number 17 also consist of a number of stages and a revised road plan, which account for some resident's concerns about bushfire safety.
Under the shire's planning scheme, houses with one or two bedrooms need one car park each, houses with three or more bedrooms need two car parks.
Then an additional car park is needed for each group of five houses to account for visitors.
The current plans have 48 car parks, ten short of the 58 needed because no visitor car parking has been included and the one bedroom homes also do not have a car park.
Onemilegrid's report suggests the on-street parking available will be able to make up for the shortfall.
Plans include spaces for 34 on street parks, this would be reduced to 21 spots on rubbish collection days.
The report also argues the proposed eco-villages within the plans are "more likely to attract residents who do not require a car parking space as they would choose to utilise more sustainable transport".
Advertised plans are available on the Hepburn Shire council website.
They will be open for submission until December 29.
Nieve covers politics and councils rounds, including Pyrenees and Golden Plains Shires. She would also love to hear about your latest art exhibition or performance. You can send her an email at nieve.walton@thecourier.com.au
