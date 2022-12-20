A beloved community figure has been granted a slight reprieve, as he fights to maintain residency in Australia.
Ballarat Tai Chi instructor Jack Yang, who rose to prominence after it was revealed he may be deported due to his visa running out, has been granted a Bridging Visa B by the Department of Immigration.
The visa subgroup will allow Mr Yang to stay in Australia until a decision is made on his substantive visa, as well as allow him to leave and return to Australia until February, 2023.
Mr Yang said he planned to travel to China and South Korea under his new visa, and visit family members he had not seen for more than four years.
"My step-father has lung cancer, he had two operations already. I can fly back, we can visit our relatives after four years' time. This is really encouraging and I am so happy," he said.
Mr Yang first faced deportation earlier this year, as he and his wife's working visas both ran out.
Mr Yang teaches Chinese to students at Mt Clear College and Napoleons Primary School, and runs tai chi and Chinese folk music classes through the Ballarat Regional Multicultural Council.
In November, Mr Yang announced a reapplication to immigration for a visa extension was denied.
The latest visa application provided some respite for Mr Yang, who looks to further appeal the decision.
Should it come down to it, he said he would be happy to represent himself in court and plead his case.
Mr Yang thanked the community for their substantial support in signing a petition on his behalf.
"I have already got over 1000 signatures to support my appeal. This is really good for me. I am really deeply moved, especially the other day when I went to the Christmas Market by the lake and I got 400 signatures," he said.
"Sometimes they were lined up to sign the petition for me. I was really moved by the kindness and support from the local community."
