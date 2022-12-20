'A bundle of bad choices': Drunk man breaks into primary school, eats hot cross bun

A man has escaped conviction after breaking into a Ballarat primary school through a window and helping himself to food in the staff room.
The 62-year-old appeared at the Ballarat Magistrates' Court on Tuesday and pleaded guilty to charges of entering a building without an excuse, intentionally damaging property, theft and obtaining financial advantage by deception.
The court heard the offending happened on the afternoon of February 21, 2021, when the man ordered a taxi from Redan Maxi Foods to a Ballarat North address.
The man told the driver he had to go inside to get money to pay for the $35 fare, but walked off making no attempt to pay.
Later in the day the man entered the Macarthur Primary School premises and broke a window using a brick.
He started prowling around the inside of the building, triggering a silent alarm.
The court was told the 62-year-old entered the school's staff room and ate a yogurt and hot cross bun.
He then made a make-shift bed in a storage room, where he was arrested by police who were called to the school.
Magistrate Hugh Radford gave the man a $2000 without conviction.
"You were obviously affected by alcohol on the day and made a bundle of bad choices," Mr Radford said.
"If you come back again with similar offending you are looking at a community corrections order, and if you come back again jail."
