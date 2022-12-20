'A bundle of bad choices': Drunk man breaks into primary school, eats hot cross bun

The Courier
Drunk Ballarat man breaks into primary school, eating hot cross bun

Alex Dalziel
By Alex Dalziel
Updated December 21 2022 - 1:30pm, first published December 20 2022 - 3:00pm
A man has escaped conviction after breaking into a Ballarat primary school through a window and helping himself to food in the staff room.

