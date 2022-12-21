Ballarat Turf Club is again preparing to campaign for the retention of its late spring time slot for the listed Ballarat Cup.
Racing Victoria has mooted the possibility of major changes to the spring carnival from as early as next year, with a focus on late November after the Melbourne Cup Carnival.
Ballarat Cup Day is run on a Saturday two weeks after Melbourne Cup Week.
This is not the first time the traditional date for the Ballarat Cup has been under threat, with a similar debate taking place a couple of years ago.
That resulted in the metropolitan-based Zipping Stakes Day moving from a week before Ballarat's big day to the week after.
Ballarat Turf Club chief executive officer Belinda Glass said retaining the date was not the only issue of concern in this debate, with programming around Cup Day also important.
As well as floating the idea of meeting date changes, Racing Victoria has also put moving established group 1 races and other support events on the table for discussion.
Glass said even without a date change for the Ballarat Cup, changes to programs at other marquee meetings at that time of year could have a detrimental impact on feature races on the day, such as the Cup and Magic Millions 2yo, and 3yo/4yo classics.
She said with Racing Victoria having confirmed a formal review of the spring carnival calendar would take place, the BTC committee was again setting itself to lobby to keep its Cup Day date.
Glass said it was disappointing that the club was again having to fight for the retention of the November time slot.
She said since becoming a standalone Saturday metropolitan class meeting in 2014, Cup Day had grown across the board and established itself as a highlight of the spring carnival.
Glass said the quality of the fields had improved substantially over the years and betting turnover had continued to grow.
"It's a strong race day and we have a strong case to retain it as it is."
She said the first priority was to keep the date and then ensuring the flow-on effects of any programming changes for other meetings at that time of the year fitted in with what Ballarat was offering.
Glass said key stakeholders such as Magic Millions and Sportsbet (sponsor of the Ballarat Cup) would be part of the consultation process.
The BTC is also working with parent body Country Racing Victoria.
Glass said with the review only in its formative stages, there was a lot yet to play out.
Racing Victoria's general manager of racing Matthew Welsh told racing.com that it was important to look at premium products.
"We are conducting a review of our entire spring carnival, start to finish, trying to make sure that we've got the inventory in the best possible places and that we're maximising engagement with our customer.
"Because at the end of the day, wagering is what drives revenue, which then allows us to return dollars to participants."
Welsh said despite a failed push to make changes in 2021, support remains in parts of the industry to reinvestigate.
"We don't necessarily know that there will be any changes in 2023, but again, that was a couple of years ago.
"There was some support for making changes to the spring carnival. Again, you have to take another look at it and make sure that we have the right races in the right places," he said.
Senior sports journalist with The Courier in Ballarat.
