Grasshoppers snare small forward from CHFL grand finalist

A player at the centre of a dramatic selection call in this year's Central Highlands Football League finals series is switching clubs.
Lively small forward Connor Parkin is leaving Springbank to play with Rokewood-Corindhap.
Parkin missed out on playing in the Tigers' senior grand final side last season after failing to meet team standards earlier in the finals.
He was a late withdrawal on preliminary final day and was unable to force his way back into the line-up for the season finale.
Parkin missed just one game in the home and away season, in which he kicked 36 goals.
The youngster did have the consolation of playing in Springbank's reserves premiership team.
Rokewood-Corindhap joint coach Brad Macgowan said Parkin was an excellent pick up.
He said Parkin was impressing on the training track and would add needed goalkicking power for the Grasshoppers.
Macgowan said a family connection at Rokewood had drawn Parkin to the club.
Parkin was one of the most potent forwards in the CHFL early last season - kicking four bags of five majors in the opening six rounds, to complement marking key forwards Zak Bozanich and Steve Staunton.
Mitch McLoughlin was Rokewood-Corindhap's leading goalkicker with 24.
Parkin has played most of his football with Springbank, having joined the Tigers' under-15s in 2016.
He made his senior debut with Springbank in 2021, when he also spent time with Western Region league club Deer Park.
Redan's Kyle Hayes is also making his way to the Grasshoppers.
He is making the move after six senior appearances with the Lions in the Ballarat league last season.
Hayes played his early juniors football at Sebastopol before crossing Redan in under-14.5s and represented the BFNL at under-18 and under-19 levels.
Hayes made his senior debut in 2016 and cemented a permanent spot in the side in 2017, but has been in and out of the seniors since.
Rokewood-Corindhap has also attracted Connor McLeod, who is returning to football after three years out of the game.
Based in Ballan, he has had short stints with Springbank and Gordon after playing at junior representative level.
The Grasshoppers are striving to play finals in the CHFL for the first time.
They were set to achieve this goal in 2021after finishing third before COVID-19 restrictions forced finals to be cancelled.
They finished ninth this year - one game outside the top eight.
