The Courier

Springbank livewire switches to Rokewood-Corindhap

DB
By David Brehaut
December 21 2022 - 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Grasshoppers snare small forward from CHFL grand finalist

A player at the centre of a dramatic selection call in this year's Central Highlands Football League finals series is switching clubs.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
DB

David Brehaut

Senior sports journalist

Senior sports journalist with The Courier in Ballarat.

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.