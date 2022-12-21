The Courier

Big finish to year for Ballarat on VAL circuit

Updated December 21 2022 - 1:07pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Halle Martin on top of the podium at Geelong. Picture by VAL

Ballarat athletes were prominent on the podium at the Geelong Gift on Saturday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.