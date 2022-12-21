Ballarat athletes were prominent on the podium at the Geelong Gift on Saturday.
Teenagers Halle Martin and Lachlan Kinnersly, and Elvis Cross each had victories at the last Victorian Athletic League meet of the year.
Martin had a break-through win in the women's 300m off the mark of 23m.
Kinnersly saluted in the under-18 boys' 100m.
It continues a strong start to the season for the youngster, who has reached eight finals and stood on the podium four times.
Cross claimed the sash in the masters 100m final.
This was only his second appearance at a VAL meet in 2022-23.
The professional circuit now turns its attention to the Tasmanian Christmas Carnival and Bay Sheffield in South Australia before the return of the Maryborough Gift on New Year's Day.
The Maryborough highland gathering is back for the first time since 2020.
This is all part of the build up to the two-day Ballarat Gift on Saturday, February 11, and Sunday, February 12.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.