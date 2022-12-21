MOST people reaching out for help this festive season have simply wanted to have a present under the tree for their child on Christmas Day.
Uniting Ballarat emergency relief coordinator Tania Jennings said many participants were very emotional in their appreciation and this was largely due to community efforts in the Ballarat Christmas Appeal.
As of Wednesday morning, $115,000 in financial donations have been received by The Ballarat Foundation-led appeal and further monetary gifts are expected to come in by the week's end. This is on top of and estimated tens of thousands' dollars worth of goods, toys and food donations.
Ms Jennings said the appeal had helped at least 1000 participants through Uniting Ballarat alone, let alone those also seeking support via Anglicare, St Vincent de Paul and the Salvation Army.
"If this [appeal] was to stop - and this is just coming from one agency - I do not know how we could help people at Christmas," Ms Jenning said.
"The numbers have doubled in people seeking emergency relief and Christmas support.
"The cost of living is putting a squeeze on everything. We're just grateful to the community."
Ballarat Christmas Appeal launched at the start of November for the first time under The Ballarat Foundation but with 3BA remaining strong in support.
Radio Ballarat started the appeal more than four decades ago new ownership but stewardship shifted to the Foundation this year after the stations became part of a publicly listed company, which complicated charity laws moving forward.
The Ballarat Foundation chief executive officer Andrew Eales said the appeal was a vital part of the community and he thanks everyone's generosity, including the continued support of 3BA, in getting behind the appeal this year.
Two main fundraising events for the appeal were The Federation University Run for a Cause and Commerce Ballarat's Biznet Breakfast.
"This display of generosity speaks volumes for what Ballarat values as a community but also recognising and understanding the real need - literally thousands of families are doing it tough," Mr Eales said.
"This appeal really does help.
"We really want to thank every single person who donated and every business that got behind the appeal. We especially want to recognise the Salvation Army, Anglicare, Uniting Ballarat and St Vincent de Paul who are there for the Ballarat community and doing a tremendous job in supporting families."
Donations for toys, goods and food for the appeal has ended but the Foundation will continue to accept financial donations, fully tax deductible, online via its website: ballaratfoundation.org.au.
