Four car fires reported around Ballarat in four days

Police are closely monitoring known offenders after a series of car fires across the district.
There have been four cars set on fire or found by police in Wendouree, Invermay, and near Creswick in the last four days.
Police confirmed two of the four vehicles were stolen - one, a Mitsubishi Lancer, was stolen from Creswick on December 18 and found burnt out in Wolfes Road, Invermay, that afternoon.
Another, a stolen Mitsubishi station wagon, was found on Ring Road on Monday.
A third burnt-out vehicle, a Suzuki Swift, was not stolen, but was found burnt out on Ring Road that day as well - the two incidents are not believed to be connected.
On Wednesday morning, emergency crews were called out to a plantation in Bald Hills near Creswick, where a ute was on fire.
The fire was quickly brought under control, but it's understood police are investigating.
According to Victoria Police media, police will be out in force during the holidays across the community - patrols will be increasing to detect anti-social behaviour and to keep an eye out for opportunistic offenders trying to break into cars and homes.
Police are also "closely monitoring" known recidivist thieves "to make it as difficult as possible for them to offend".
It's noted that total motor vehicle theft and thefts from motor vehicles has increased slightly in Ballarat in the past 12 months, but offending is still below pre-pandemic levels.
Anyone with information on any of the alleged car fires is urged to phone Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000, or make a report online at crimestoppersvic.com.au.
