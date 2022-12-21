Four car fires reported around Ballarat in four days

The Courier
Police

Ballarat police report four car fires across town in four days

AF
By Alex Ford
Updated December 21 2022 - 3:29pm, first published 1:15pm
Police are closely monitoring known offenders after a series of car fires across the district.

Local News

