Two seeds fell by the wayside in the Ballarat Open Signature tennis tournament's open men's singles second round on Wednesday.
Nicholas Jovanovski was the biggest casualty at Ballarat Regional Tennis Centre.
The third seed lost to Cooper Errey in straight sets, 6-1 6-3.
The Victorian 17-year-old now faces another unseeded player Zachary Adam-Gedge, who had to dig deep to get over Buninyong's Jarrod Joyce.
They spent 155 minutes on court before Adam-Gedge secured victory in three sets, 2-6 7-5 6-3.
Joyce led 6-2 5-2 and 30-0, but was unable to resist an Adam-Gedge fight back.
Patrick Fitzgerald (7) was the other men's seed to lose, going down Diordan Macababbad in a see-sawing contest, 6-2 0-6 7-5.
Top seed did not get it easy, needing three sets to defeat Jayden Lewindon, 6-3 4-6 6-2.
The last eight now face off in the quarter finals on Thursday, followed by semi-finals before Friday's finals.
Ballarat's Zoe Hives (2) continued on her winning way in the open women's singles second round, as did top seed Alana Parnaby.
Emily Tinker was not so fortunate, the Ballarat player retiring with an arm injury after losing the first set.
Senior sports journalist with The Courier in Ballarat.
