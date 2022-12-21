Plans to partially demolish and rebuild a deteriorated boatshed on Lake Wendouree has been submitted to Heritage Victoria.
Boatshed number 26 is located on the southern side of the lake within a heritage overlay. It is at the end of a row of boatsheds to the east of the Ballaarat Yatch Club.
Inception Planning has prepared a Heritage Impact Statement for the proposed works, including to partially demolish and reconstruct the boatshed, make external alterations and construct a deck.
The report says the boatshed is not currently being used and if not renovated, would continue to fall into disrepair and be at risk of being lost.
It is planned the boatshed will be used for water-based recreational purposes, including storing kayaks and fishing gear.
"The state of the building makes it unsafe to use and does not have the amenities that are required to make it functional for storage of equipment," the HIS says.
"It has been historically used for storing small boats as demonstrated by the internal structure and the boat winch and wheel which is still present within the building."
Two engineer inspections were completed in August 2022, which identified a long list of findings, including signs of wood rot, weatherboard damage and parts in advanced decay.
It is proposed to remove the roof, north and south jetties, internal timber decking, internal wall and roof framing, northern weatherboard cladding and northern timber door.
Items to be retained include weatherboards in good condition, southern facade door and barge boards.
The existing wheel and winch is to be retained and relocated to the western internal wall. The internal changes involve the extension of the floor over the entire area of the shed and the inclusion of bench seats and new joinery.
Other boatsheds in the same row have been renovated with new doors, windows and decks permitted.
The planning process to demolish and rebuild a boatshed in the same grouping, boatshed number 21, was expected to occur at the end of 2020 and early 2021 but works have not started.
It is not known when the boatshed was built however boatsheds on the lake date from the mid to late 19th century and early 20th century.
"The current state of the shed is having a negative impact on the heritage area, as it is deteriorating and unsafe," the report says.
"The works will ensure that the shed is restored and can be enjoyed into the future. The works will make sure the that the historic use of the building can persist and the lake can continue to be enjoyed for recreational pursuits."
If the application is approved, it is submitted the works will not have a detrimental impact on the significance of the Lake Wendouree precinct.
The Lake Wendouree precinct is currently being recommended to be included in the Victorian Heritage Register.
The recommendation was submitted in May 2022 and is still under consideration.
The heritage permit application for boatshed number 26 is currently being advertised via heritage.vic.gov.au. Residents have until December 22 to make a submission.
