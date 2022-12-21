Ballarat Gold Mine, who are pushing to expand their mine waste disposal facility in Mount Clear, say their Work Plan Variation adequately addresses ecological impacts against the "latest standards".
In 2018, Ballarat Gold Mine, which is owned and operated by Castlemaine Goldfields, which in turn is owned by Shen Yao Holdings, a Singapore-listed company initiated investigations, design and approval of a new tailings dam at Whitehorse Gully, north of Whitehorse Road, Mount Clear.
Shortly thereafter Ballarat Gold Mine halted their approvals process for such a facility in favour of trialling an alternative dry stacked tailings disposal methodology.
Ballarat Gold Mine's proposal since advertising has sparked grave community concern due to the potential dust pollution and increase in toxic chemicals it could bring about.
However, the council said they would not request one due to the assumed high likelihood the ERR would deem an ESS unnecessary.
This week, The Courier, asked Ballarat Gold Mine whether they would be willing to provide an ESS to help ease community fears.
In response, a spokesperson from the mining firm, said their Work Plan Variation, which "requires the assessment of the environmental impacts" of their proposed mine waste disposal expansion, was sufficient.
"The topics in the WPV are agreed with ERR, EPA (Environment Protection Authority) and other government agencies.Those agencies also review the WPV before it can be approved by ERR," they said.
"This process means that additions to an existing operation are assessed against the latest standards."
While Ballarat Gold Mine's application, prepared by AECOM Australia, did include an assessment on the risk small particle silica, which can scar lung tissue, can have on human health at the site, they have not included the impact other pollutants like cyanide could have on nearby residential areas such as the Mount Clear Aged Care centre.
Ballarat Gold Mine said they have not conducted studies beyond the boundary of the proposed tailings dam as it is not within the "standards required to be met".
"The operation is assessed at the boundary of the site. This method means that anywhere outside the boundary will be at a lower level/concentration," a spokesperson said.
"Cyanide is used in a small portion of the process and the tailings then go through a cyanide destruction circuit.
"Carbon and Nitrogen are the breakdown products of cyanide. Silica is the primary element modelled as it is at the highest concentration in the tailings. So, if silica criteria are met, others would be as well."
Additionally, Ballarat Gold Mine clarified water which will be used as way to minimise dust dispersion from the tailings would be recirculated from the existing dam.
"Water used on service roads and during construction is from the dewatering of the underground operations and has not been used in the processing of the ore," a spokesperson said.
Moreover, they added water used in ore processing which is arsenic rich would be recycled and discharged directly into the tailings dam.
"The surface run-off from around the existing and proposed dams goes through sedimentation dams and reedbeds to minimise sediment discharged from the site," a spokesperson said.
"Any water that comes in contact with the mining and processing operations (i.e., the ore) is treated and discharged through an EPA licenced discharged point and monitored according to the EPA licence."
Regarding a potential solution by retired Bendigo-based engineer, Ian Magee, which would minimise the impact of the proposed mine waste facility expansion through having it underground, Ballarat Gold Mine said such a plan was being "evaluated".
"This is evaluated whenever a new area is being mined. However, as the safety regulations rightly prevent disposal of tailings in actively worked areas, the scope for underground tailings disposal is minimal with current mining areas," a spokesperson said.
"This may change in the future."
Malvika has a strong interest in covering stories on welfare, cost of living pressures and the arts. She works on the unceded lands of the Wadawurrung people and pays her respect to elders past, present and emerging.
