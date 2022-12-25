THIS has always been about far more than football, even though an AFL vision helped get Ballarat this far.
Within four years Ballarat will have one of the best sporting precincts in regional Australia and a key chance to showcase this city.
Other major regional hubs, most notably Geelong, might boast great stadiums - but Ballarat's Eureka sporting precinct will have a transformed, modern outdoor stadium alongside an international-class indoor stadium with an elite new athletics track. Not to mention the strong emphasis on community facilities and surrounding sporting grounds.
The chance to host major sporting and entertainment events has long been touted as a key reason driving campaigners for stadium funding at Northern Oval number one. Bringing AFL in-season games to Ballarat was a long-held dream realised in 2017.
But hosting the Commonwealth Games' headline act, the track and field program, on what was once the most notoriously windy ground in Ballarat did not seem on the cards. Until this year.
After months of speculation, Premier Daniel Andrews announced the 2026 Commonwealth Games for regional Victoria on Eureka turf, better known under its sponsored name as the centre of Mars.
The road to Mars and its fast-approaching next stages has relied on community support each step of the way, city leaders say.
The Courier launched its Think Big Ballarat campaign with homegrown products Nathan Brown, a Collingwood premiership player, and Drew Petrie, North Melbourne's vice-captain, proud on the front page.
This was a political football being bounced about a year after Victorian Premier John Brumby lost the state election by one seat, a $30 million transformational promise for Eureka Stadium buried in his defeat.
The story goes that Ken Eyres, a man known as the Godfather of Ballarat, would start to realise the potential for what could be possible in trips with mates to Adelaide where football was followed with food, drinks, music and bingo.
Mr Eyres learned from then-North Ballarat MLA Tom Evans the gambling game would be legalised in Victoria. In 1977, Mr Eyers secured a bingo licence to raise money for North Ballarat Football Club, with weekly bingo sessions held firstly in Wendouree and expanding to held fund vital infrastructure in major sporting sites across the city.
Bingo helped build North Ballarat Sports Club, the nearby table tennis and badminton centres in Wendouree, and Ballarat Football League headquarters, Saxon House, at City Oval. Funds also boosted other sporting clubs willing to do the work, and help run the bingo hall.
Mr Eyres was also a key driver in North Ballarat's push to enter the Victorian Football League in 1996, a move he felt would one day help land AFL in Ballarat.
At half-time in the television broadcast of the 1993 Ballarat Football League grand final - a ripper East Ballarat upset of North at City Oval - featured a package canvassing "keen" Ballarat people on what securing an AFL team for the city would mean.
Peter Wilson, then a Ballarat AFL syndicate member, said Ballarat needed something like this to "kick it along further as a community" but such a push needed support from all levels of community.
"I think most Ballarat people recognise having an AFL team playing in Ballarat would give impetus to the community," Mr Wilson said at the time.
Almost 10 years later, Tony Frawley stood with Mr Eyres at Northern Oval spruiking a "grand dream": upgrade plans for a 3000-seat standalone grand stand and 10,000-fan capacity, expanded changerooms, statistician facilities and a visitors' coaching box to keep Ballarat competitive.
At the time Mr Frawley, North's general manager, pointed to Launceston, Cairns, Newcastle and Wollongong's outdoor arenas and questioned why not Ballarat.
"We had just built the new function room that year and spent a lot of money on facilities. We wanted pre-season AFL matches and one day, hopefully, AFL matches for points," Mr Frawley, who now lives on the Sunshine Coast, told The Courier this week. "Eighteen months ago I went and had a look, even the new grandstands there now...it's a great story."
The Commonwealth Games will increase stadium seating to 10-fold to what Northern Oval was championing at the time - albeit with 18,000 spot in temporary structures.
Judy Verlin said permanent structures were vital in going forward for events in this city.
Ms Verlin, a former Committee for Ballarat chairmanager, was Ballarat's mayor when the push to bring AFL started to gain state government traction.
She first realised stadium potential for this city from AFL legend Kevin Sheedy who encouraged to build it and "they will come".
"We had a lot of faith in that," Ms Verlin said. "...There was a huge number of people working behind the scenes. The whole precinct it taking off and is going to be a sporting Mecca and that's what was always envisaged - one thing feeding off another and growing."
In a trip to Canberra, Ms Verlin saw Canberra's Manuka Oval and it further reinforced the next steps for Ballarat at the time.
Ms Verlin reminded that in her mayoral tenure, Lake Wendouree was dry amid a millennium drought. She doubted anyone could have conceived that 20 years later, Ballarat would co-host a Commonwealth Games.
"As a city, we have a suite of entertainment and food and beverage options, Sovereign Hill and other great tourist icons," Ms Verlin said. "When people come to Ballarat for sport, they stay a number of days and can visit a whole lot of this city.
"We need to look wider than just sport. Tourism is a key part of that."
Gerard FitzGerald bumps into people across western Victoria, especially those in Warrnambool and Hamilton, who tell him how much they love Ballarat's Eureka Stadium.
What he often hears is that is was their first AFL game, or the first in a long time, because Ballarat allows them easier access without the added travel and logistical stress off getting to Melbourne games.
The North Ballarat Roosters' triple premiership coach said he would have hardly believed it, 10 years ago, if someone had told him Northern Oval would host Commonwealth Games track and field.
He vividly remembered when John Brumby lost the 2010 state election, less than two months after the Roosters' third-straight VFL flag, and realising the stadium would remain a windy place to coach for awhile longer.
The premier made a late play with a $30 million pledge to make Eureka Stadium the second home for AFL club North Melbourne, which at the time held a playing alliance with the Roosters.
Proposed upgrades were to bring the stadium up to AFL standard with resurfacing, new coaching boxes and cater to 15,000 spectators. Included in the pledge was $5 million to further develop a major events precinct.
Mr FitzGerald said what truly helped launch Ballarat onto the state agenda was Committee for Ballarat making the precinct development a priority and strongly advocating the benefits.
The question why would crop up a lot in the community.
Mr FitzGerald said there was a lingering sense of people questioning the need when Melbourne's top sporting facilities and stadiums were an hour or so away by car. For all the "paddock that grew" photos of the MCG and Geelong's Kardinia Park stadium taking shape, Mr FitzGerald said a football trip to Launceston inspired most.
Flying into Launceston in 2002, the Roosters had a VFL match against Tasmania which was part of the league at the time. The $6.4m first phase of the York Park redevelopment had taken place - a two-level 2500 capacity grandstand.
Talks had again bubbled up about the AFL needing another stadium. Mr FitzGerald said Ballarat's population was a similar size to Launceston and while it might not have the airport infrastructure, he could see how a stadium would be a good fit for the city.
"I remember speaking publicly later on the topic why we would want a bigger sports stadium in Ballarat," Mr FitzGerald said. "I remember as a boy boarding at St Pats and was told the idea of converting some old diggings in Golden Point into an international tourism venue. Now we've got Sovereign Hill.
"You can look at the growth and development of the School of Mines in becoming University of Ballarat and now Federation University. Look at the Ballarat Base Hospital redevelopment underway.
"This city has had visionary people in education and health and tourism. What legacy can sport have? There's vision in that whole sporting precinct, even for cricket to shift to the Northern number two oval - and it's a great oval - and now the showgrounds moving and finding a home."
Mr Brumby's state election loss did not extinguish the city's stadium potential.
Daniel Andrews, as opposition leader, flagged in 2013 to Ballarat community leaders he would be prepared to re-visit the project but with a stronger focus beyond sport.
The Courier's Think Big Ballarat campaign had been well underway and evolving, calling on whole of community support. A 2011 editorial stated:
"It is good for footy, for tourism, for business and for jobs. But this is also about community; about grass roots footy having a hub; about a place for students to train and learn, an area to encourage exercise and health in our youth. A place to help shape wellness."
Drew Petrie, who was a key face for the campaign, said looking back 11 years on the Commonwealth Games announcement "goes to vindicate the investment, financially, into all these [Eureka] venues".
Alongside Eureka Stadium is the $24 million Ballarat Sports and Events Centre redevelopment that houses eight community courts, including a 3000-seat showcourt arena, educational centres and a dedicated strength and conditioning gym. This will house boxing in the 2026 Commonwealth Games.
BSEC, now branded as Selkirk Stadium, opened in July 2019 and has already attracted national sporting events along with expanded grassroots tournaments.
Mr Petrie is now based in Perth as an assistant coach with AFL club West Coast Eagles. He could still hardly believe the transformation to the precinct, in particular Eureka Stadium, whenever he made the trip home.
"The venue is really impressive and I think more broadly for Ballarat it's important," Mr Petrie said. "As a regional city it produces a lot of great youth and senior athletes and I think the Commonwealth Games is a testament to that.
"...I had the opportunity when I played for North Melbourne, and we were aligned to North Ballarat, to play at the stadium and I always loved it. We'd have community camps and visited schools and community centres. I got to see a lot of the town and surrounding country towns and it's important for these towns too."
The major step forward came in November 2014 - only with Western Bulldogs, not North Melbourne - part of the proposal to overhaul not only Eureka Stadium but the precinct.
Daniel Andrews promised $31.5 million and two AFL games each year, from 2017, should Labor win the election. Added to this was $9 million to deliver BSEC stage one and $2.5 million for the adjoining CE Brown Reserve, which is home to football, netball cricket and athletics.
Key to negotiations was then-Wendouree MP Sharon Knight who said while the upgrades were to an AFL and AFLW standard, this was always to be about so much more. Ms Knight said it was meant to be an asset to attract events and be a source of pride for Ballarat. She was pleased the stadium had become an important landmark within a few short years.
"Right now, with the Commonwealth Games looming, it is really coming into its own. A professional place for athletes, a comfortable and safe place for locals and guests to witness events, and a beautiful, incredible backdrop that will be beamed out across the world," Ms Knight said.
"The idea of the stadium was also importantly about local business and groups. It bought together community groups in sport and arts and business to talk about how attracting the AFL and other events would be beneficial to everyone: come to the footy and then go to the gallery; stay in local accommodation and eat at local restaurants.
"I do feel a sense of pride whenever I go past the stadium. It was a lot of hard work by a lot of people, and I feel a strong sense of gratitude to everyone involved. There was a lot of convincing to be done and there were times when it felt impossible.
"Looking at the stadium now and seeing the opportunities for its use that is putting Ballarat on a world stage - well, it was worth all the work."
Labor injected a further $11 million into the precinct leading into the 2018 state election, including a further $6.6 million for Eureka Stadium, predominantly in making it more fit-for-purpose with ticket booths, toilets and catering facilities.
City of Ballarat mayor Des Hudson's first mayoral tenure featured Western Bulldogs' 2016 AFL premiership win and the growing potential for what was coming Ballarat's way.
He is now preparing the city for another major piece of history that might still seem hard to grasp.
"Once the shovels go in the ground again, when the infrastructure is happening, we will know the Commonwealth Games is coming," Cr Hudson said. "Everyone will be talking about it, there will be excitement and a buzz.
"What we will then see is a real precinct approach that will be pretty significant for Ballarat and we should be proud as a city...We will have some of the best facilities in terms of a regional city."
