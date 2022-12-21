After a more than 40 year career of big hits and brutal stunts, Jackass star Steve-o is finally coming to Ballarat, as part of his latest stand-up tour.
Steve-o's The Bucket List Tour will be stopping off at Her Majesty's Theatre on Friday March 10 as he makes his way across the country.
The Bucket List Tour has been described as a 'wildly explicit' multimedia comedy show which combines stand up comedy with footage of 'bucket list' stunts performed by Steve-o.
Such stunts include the 'Vasectomy Olympics', 'Skyjacking' or 'Epidural bike race'.
"It's my way of kind of acknowledging that my time for doing idiotic stuff is likely limited," he told Yahoo Canada.
"I feel like I'm running out of time to do the Jackass stuff and kind of racing against the clock to get it all out, to do the craziest things I've ever done,... before it becomes creepy to watch me do it."
Steve-o first rose to prominence alongside Johnny Knoxville, Bam Margera and others as part of American daredevil comedy group Jackass.
Since then, he's had continued success, as a New York Times best-selling author with the release of his memoir, 'Professional Idiot', as well as establishing himself in the world of stand-up comedy.
The Bucket List tour is his latest endeavour, which has sold out venues in the United States and Canada.
Steve-o is the latest in a list of big names to be performing at Ballarat Civic Hall in 2023.
Comedian Kitty Flanagan will be performing on February 3, Noiseworks will be performing on February 5 and Jimmy Carr will be hosting two shows on February 15 and 22, with last tickets remaining.
The strictly 18-plus event will be at Ballarat Civic Hall at 7.30pm on March 10.
To buy tickets, visit Her Majesty's website.
