The Courier
Council

Ballarat airport upgrades: work begin and Airport Road closure

Nieve Walton
By Nieve Walton
Updated December 21 2022 - 8:52pm, first published 4:06pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ballarat Aero Club president Jan Davidson with chair of airport advisory committee Samantha McIntosh and Ballarat mayor Des Hudson infront of a Piper twin engine used for flight school. Picture by Nieve Walton

Development of the Ballarat Airport is forging ahead despite unclear road plans.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nieve Walton

Nieve Walton

Journalist

Nieve covers politics and councils rounds, including Pyrenees and Golden Plains Shires. She would also love to hear about your latest art exhibition or performance. You can send her an email at nieve.walton@thecourier.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.