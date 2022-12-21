Development of the Ballarat Airport is forging ahead despite unclear road plans.
Early work has begun on the airport's north to south runway which will be lengthened to 1800 metres.
This part of the project, jointly funded by the federal government and the City of Ballarat, is now expected to be completed by mid-2023.
The extension of the runway will cross over Airport Road, the main entrance for vehicles into the airport.
Both Minister for Regional Development and Ballarat MP Catherine King, as well as Ballarat mayor Des Hudson, said these works would have "minimal" disruption.
"There will be some impact to traffic in terms of working through the issues ... the closing of Airport Road for a minimal period, maybe a couple of weeks," Cr Hudson told the media on Wednesday.
A detour will likely be in place but details of where that is going has not been decided yet, but there will still be access to the airport.
"We will fully inform residents and all users of the alternate traffic flows that will need to be undertaken with any of these projects," Cr Hudson said.
In the future the plan is to extend Liberator Drive which will connect the Ballarat West Employment Zone to the airport.
A total of $3.1 million has been set aside for the road. A Development Victoria spokesperson said in a statement work was continuing.
"Development Victoria is continuing to work with the City of Ballarat to finalise the program of works that will deliver the extension of Liberator Drive," they said.
A timeline of when the state government work will start is still unclear.
Cr Hudson said he hopes forging on with the airport upgrades will help push the project forward.
"Obviously, when the runway is fully developed, it will increase the pressure of making sure the roads are open; we don't want to have 1800 metres of runway that we then can't use.," he said.
Liberator Drive is an important piece of the project and will help "[unlock] the full potential of the runway upgrade", Cr Hudson said.
As the stages for the airport upgrade continue it is hoped the airport will get more use including bringing heavier aircraft to the city for emergency services, freight, and potentially passengers.
Ballarat Aero Club president Jan Davidson said she is looking forward to the future of the airport.
"One of the best things that members do, myself included, is just sitting in the club rooms having a coffee and watching the planes land," she said.
"It will be really nice to see." Ms Davidson said it will be great for these upgrades to "breathe some more life into the airport".
Nieve covers politics and councils rounds, including Pyrenees and Golden Plains Shires. She would also love to hear about your latest art exhibition or performance. You can send her an email at nieve.walton@thecourier.com.au
