Car thief gets recognised

Alex Dalziel
By Alex Dalziel
Updated December 21 2022 - 7:21pm, first published 4:11pm
A Ballarat man was arrested after the owner of a stolen Ford Falcon spotted him driving it recklessly through the streets of Sebastopol.

Local News

