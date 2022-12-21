UPDATED:
A car thief who was caught after the owner of a stolen Ford Falcon spotted him driving the vehicle through the streets of Sebastopol has been sentenced in court.
Patrick Meizys, 28, appeared at the Ballarat Magistrates' Court on Thursday for the theft and related charges.
He was convicted and jailed for three months with 39 days reckoned as time served and was ordered to complete a 12 month corrections order upon release.
Meizys licence was cancelled and he was disqualified from driving for six months.
EARLIER:
A Ballarat man arrested after the owner of a stolen Ford Falcon spotted him driving it recklessly through the streets of Sebastopol.
Patrick Meizys, 28, appeared at the Ballarat Magistrates' Court via video link from custody on Wednesday and pleaded guilty to charges of careless driving and cannabis possession, among others.
The court was told at around 1.15am on May 8, 2022, Meizys had been observed speeding in a silver Holden Barina north on Sutton Street in Redan.
A police car took position behind Meizys and flashed their lights, causing Meizys to turn onto Rubicon Street and speed off. Police disengaged from the pursuit on Pleasant Street.
At around 1.30am on May 27, 2022, police again saw Meizys leaving the Golden Point Hotel in a Holden hatchback.
Checks on the licence plates revealed the owner, who was not Meizys, to have been on strict bail conditions.
Police pulled Meizys over, and when searching the car found a hunting knife with bone handle in the driver's side doorwell.
In a follow-up interview, Meizys told police the knife was for self defence.
At around 11.30am on August 22, police searched Meizys home address and located a plunger with a substance believed to be cannabis oil.
Meizys confirmed the oil was cannabidiol oil, which he used for pain relief from injuries he sustained in a car crash.
At 5.20am on December 14, a Sebastopol man had awoken to find his white Ford Falcon was missing from its driveway.
Later that day the man saw Meizys driving the Falcon through Sebastopol, speeding and driving over roundabouts.
The man followed Meizys as the car began spitting out smoke, breaking down on Victoria Street.
Police were alerted to Meizys location, and he was arrested shortly after on Rowlands Street.
He refused to be interviewed after his arrest, but told the police he had thrown the car's keys into a nearby garden bed.
The court was told of Meizys 40 page criminal history, much of which was in the children's court system.
Meizys' defence lawyer Matt McLellan said he had recently served a prison sentence, and had not been the subject of a community corrections order since he was 22 years old.
Mr McLellan spoke on Meizys' traumatic and disadvantaged background, and drug addiction issues.
The court was told Meizys had been involved in a car crash which had given him significant injuries, including a crushed liver and laceration of the spleen.
Mr McLellan said Meizys had been charged in relation to the collision, and intends to contest the matter.
He said a community corrections order would serve a better rehabilitative purpose than an extended prison sentence.
"He is someone with treatment needs and whose offending has de-escalated since 2021. I would urge your honour to consider getting him assessed for a community corrections order," Mr McLellan said.
Magistrate Ronald Saines agreed and had the matter postponed for a community corrections order assessment.
Meizys will return to court on January 19, 2023.
