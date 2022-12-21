Cost of Living Survey winner revealed

The rising price of fuel, groceries, rent and bills has been a talking point at dinner tables across the country in 2022.
Many in Ballarat are feeling the pinch, with social welfare groups across the region reporting an increase in families engaging with their services for the first time.
Meanwhile, the proportion of Australians classifying themselves as poor has surged in the past 12 months, a Scanlon Foundation Research Institute report has found. The report also found four out of 10 people believed cost of living to be the biggest problem facing Australia today.
The Courier asked Ballarat community members to have their say about how the rising cost of living affected them
Ballarat resident Belinda Leon will be enjoying a free dinner to the value of $250 after being the lucky winner of The Courier's cost of living survey competition.
Keep an eye out for more future stories on the cost of living crisis as the data from the survey filters through.
The survey was sponsored by City Oval Hotel.
