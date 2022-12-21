A major development in the centre of Daylesford is one step closer to being realised.
Currently before the Hepburn Shire Council is a number of different developments all in the planning stage close to St Michael's Primary School and Daylesford College.
At the last council meeting for 2022, Hepburn Shire councillors approved a planning application for 29 Smith Street which included 46 amendments.
The Smith Street subdivision involved a five-lot subdivision ranging from 585 to 1048 square-metres and will be included in Hygge Property's Middleton Field Estate.
The plan was approved by council with the recommendation that council officers continue to work with the developer on a master plan for the estate to keep a vision for the whole area intact.
Also included in the estate plans is 17 Smith Street.
New planning applications were recently submitted to council about this 31-lot subdivision - a controversial project which has been ongoing since 2019.
Another 22-lot subdivision at 9 Raglan Street is also included.
Council officers and the developer are working on this plan on a voluntary basis and councillors commended the work from both sides to continue the project while listening to the community.
Concerns about the vegetation and water quality have been raised by the community and councillors.
Also of concern is the mobility across the entire estate and the ease in which people will be able to walk, ride their bikes and drive in and out of areas as well as how the different areas will be connected.
Councillor Jen Bray, who moved the motion, said this development was a large part of Daylesford's footprint and it was important for her to consider the livability of the area.
She said she was pleased to see both council officers and the developers had "worked together to find solutions".
"I feel this particular application addresses a lot of those concerns," Cr Bray said. "The master plan approach is to be commended and I thank the officers for taking that initiative.
"The whole development will line up together and make the best use of the landscape and the quality of the water and provide opportunities for open space."
Councillor Lesley Hewitt said there was some work to be done in regards to the council's planning scheme so they would not need to rely on the good will of developers in the future.
The planning application, along with the councillors' amendments, was approved unanimously.
More decisions will come in the new year as other planning applications finish their submissions period.
Nieve covers politics and councils rounds, including Pyrenees and Golden Plains Shires. She would also love to hear about your latest art exhibition or performance. You can send her an email at nieve.walton@thecourier.com.au
