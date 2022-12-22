Thunderstorm warning for east of Ballarat, but hot weather on the way

UPDATE 2.15pm:
The Bureau of Meteorology has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for towns to Ballarat's east, including Daylesford and Bacchus Marsh.
According to the BOM, "(a) low pressure trough is combining with a moist and unstable atmosphere to produce thunderstorms across central Victoria".
Heavy rain could produce flash flooding, with an update to come at 4.20pm.
Remember to never drive through floodwaters, and phone the SES in an emergency on 132 500.
PREVIOUSLY:
Ballarat woke to grey skies and rain on Thursday, and there might be more un-summery weather to come before we get a dose of Christmas sunshine.
According to the Bureau of Meteorology, Ballarat's forecast top of 24 degrees comes with a "high chance of showers", and the chance of a thunderstorm.
So far, there's been 2.6mm of rain since 5am, with northeasterly winds.
But the showers will recede towards the afternoon, even though the clouds are expected to stick around for a few more days.
IN THE NEWS
The good news is that the current forecast for Christmas Day is 29 degrees and sunny - don't forget to slip slop slap so neither you nor the roast burns.
The summer run is expected to continue into next week, with temperatures in the mid-30s on the way.
