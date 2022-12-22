When someone experiences road trauma they lose a part of themselves that can never be replaced.
It's a common phrase that Luke Elliot, the regional coordinator of Amber Community, hears during road trauma awareness seminars across western Victoria.
Mr Elliot said a car crash nearly three decades ago left one woman with a fractured pelvis, chronic pain to this day, and two daughters born morphine dependent due to medication she was taking at the time.
"It was a young P-plater who was speeding and hit the back of her car," he said.
"She was 21, her life has forever been changed and her childrens' lives have been forever changed."
Amber Community (previously known as Road Trauma Support Service) is a not-for-profit organisation providing counselling services to those impacted by road trauma, as well as educational seminars to driving offenders.
The program hears from first responders and those who have been directly impacted by road trauma.
Mr Elliot said when someone experiences death or serious injury on the roads they carry it with them forever.
"Every year there's an anniversary that needs to be managed and that's for everyone involved, including someone who may have caused the accident and survived," he said.
"A car crash where four young passengers died and the driver survived, that person has to live with that for their rest of their life. And the families involved, the mothers, brothers, sisters, fathers, grandfathers, friends and work colleagues, they're all affected every year on that anniversary."
Mr Elliot said Amber Community had volunteer speakers from across western Victoria with acquired brain injuries following serious collisions.
"Their whole lives have changed. Their futures altered dramatically," he said.
"Something described all the time by lived-experience volunteers is there's a hole - a part of them that is forever gone and will never be replaced. They just have to come to terms with that part that is missing and all they do is learn to manage or live with it. They are never whole again."
Mr Elliot said those who haven't been touched by road trauma will never fully understand the extent of the pain and suffering.
"Unluckily those who have, have a very strong and vivid idea of what that trauma is," he said.
New TAC data reveals the Ballarat region has seen 12 road deaths so far in 2022, or one tragedy per month.
The figures prompted Ballarat Highway Patrol to issue a warning for the Christmas/New Year period. In 2022, the Victorian road toll has reached 240 already surpassing 2021's total of 234 and well-above the five year average of 221. In regional Victoria, a worrying trend of increased road deaths has emerged; as of December 2022, 130 have lost their lives on regional roads - almost back to a pre-COVID amount of 137 in 2019.
Mr Elliot said Transport Accident Commission data showed up to 60 per cent of collisions involved speed.
"Of those, 19 per cent end in death," he said. "Once we drive outside those speed limits and what is deemed to be safe... we put ourselves at a much higher risk of injuring or killing ourselves."
Mr Elliot said the biggest problem on rural roads and with regional infrastructure was speed combined with head-on crashes.
He said the "success rate" of seminar participants changing their behaviour or understanding how their behaviour can lead to road trauma was about 95 per cent.
Are you affected by this story? Call Lifeline 13 11 14.
Email: jessica.howard@warrnamboolstandard.com.au
