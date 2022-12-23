IN the moments Libby Lynch was facing death all she could do was focus on her breath. In and out. In and out of her body. Nice and slow.
Libby could not cry because then she would not be able to breathe. She knew being connected to life support and a ventilator was not a process that could last long.
Finding herself in a state of surrender, Libby found peace and the emotions began to dissipate. She focused on her breathing and felt it did not matter whether she stayed or went, she knew she would be OK.
About an hour later a nurse came into Libby's room and announced a gift - there were lungs for her. Libby "just knew" she was going to live.
More than five years later in Ballarat, Libby, now 37 years old, is starting to picture what it might be like to get old with wrinkles. She can picture being there as her nieces and nephews grow up.
Libby can now not only live but live life "a bit more fearless" and go on adventures she never dreamed and previously was never able to do.
This Christmas, DonateLife is calling on Victorians to register as an organ and tissue donor and to have conversations about their wishes as they spend time with family.
Nine out of 10 times a family will say yes to organ and tissue donation if they know their loved one's wishes but this is halved if the family was unsure, according to DonateLife Victoria.
Libby was born with cystic fibrosis, a chronic disease that predominantly damages the lungs. She was facing the end stages of her disease by age 31.
Unable to work, Libby was renting out her Melbourne apartment. Unable to socialise, Libby was struggling to keep friends.
Sixty per cent of her time was spent in hospital and while Libby constantly begged doctors for a transplant referral, she was constantly knocked back for being too sick or not in good shape. Infections can transfer over and put new lungs at risk.
"Somehow" a determined Libby managed to get herself to the constant stream of appointments at The Alfred, known for its cystic fibrosis and lung specialty.
It got to the point when Libby put her foot down, telling doctors it was not up to them but the transplant specialists to assess her. She was assessed that afternoon and two days later was signed up on the waiting list.
"They decided to go ahead and list me. In the next day or two I ended up in ICU [intensive care unit] and on a machine to filter carbon dioxide because my lungs couldn't do it anymore," Libby said. "I knew in my mind once I was on that machine, this was it."
Recovery from a double-lung transplant had its rocky moments with a string of complications and Libby's lung infection did transfer over.
Libby's family was called in a few times to say their goodbyes.
She was in a drug-induced coma for a couple of weeks and when it came to the point where Libby did wake up, there was high anxiety about what might happen as Libby came off the machines.
Libby had to trust her breathing. In and out. In and out.
"I was so paranoid my lungs were going to fail I didn't sleep for three days, even though it's really the diaphragm that is doing all the work," Libby said.
"I came to Ballarat to live with Mum after the transplant. It took a good year to recover, there were lots of side-effects and healing.
"I actually have become a breath-work facilitator because I didn't know on my death bed that what I had been doing was a healing modality.
"I've been healing myself and my past trauma.
"All my life I'd been brought up that I was going to die young and all of a sudden I have a new life and the idea of not being sick all the time. I have to process and release these beliefs."
Libby said her anonymous donor and their family offered her an incredible gift. Libby has a new chance at life.
"I'm creating a new life and it's good - I've already faced my death, I've even had COVID-19 and refused to cave in," Libby said. "...If I had another chance, I'd do more adventure and spend more time with my family. I'm doing this now."
About 1800 Australians are on the waiting list for an organ transplant. A further 13,000 people are undergoing kidney dialysis.
Anyone over the age of 16 can register, regardless of medical history or lifestyle.
For more details, visit donatelife.gov.au
