The Courier
Health

Organ donation saved Libby in the moments she was facing death

Melanie Whelan
By Melanie Whelan
December 24 2022 - 5:30am
Libby Lynch was facing her death until one family's gift gave her a chance at life she was never expected to reach. Picture by Kate Healy

IN the moments Libby Lynch was facing death all she could do was focus on her breath. In and out. In and out of her body. Nice and slow.

Journalist

