Growing wild in many places around Ballarat, water cress is an exotic plant favouring muddy edges of flowing water.
The accompanying photo was taken last weekend at Miners Rest, where it is filling a narrow roadside drain. The clusters of small white flowers are prominent at this time of the year.
In the Ballarat district, water cress grows in open or partly-shaded wet places. It can be invasive and weedy, with stems trailing a metre or more, taking root as they grow.
It is widespread in cooler parts of Victoria, having been deliberately introduced to Australia in the early days of European settlement.
Its leaves are divided into seven or nine leaflets, and the white flowers have four petals, like other plants in the brassica family, to which it belongs.
Water cress is often used as a green salad vegetable, because of its light peppery taste and crunchy stems. A trial of the plants in the photograph revealed not much taste, perhaps because the leaves were too old. Cress sold in supermarkets is usually young.
The plant is said to be easy to grow by cuttings, with growth from seed being more difficult. Home-grown water cress should be free from potentially dangerous aquatic creatures that may be found in streams where livestock graze. Wild water cress - especially the underwater leaves - should be washed thoroughly before eating.
150 years ago in England there were people whose occupation was cress-cutters. They made their living tending and cutting water cress.
The current scientific name of water cress is Nasturtium officinale. There is a second and similar species of introduced water cress, but it seems to be unknown in the Ballarat district.
There are many native species of cress also, with one or two being used for culinary purposes.
Late chicks of magpies and masked lapwings (spur-winged plovers) were reported last month. These are probably the result of early failure of their first broods - if eggs or dependent chicks are lost, the parents will usually try again, especially if the loss is early in the season.
Although the "plovers" often re-nest in such circumstances, the situation is uncommon with magpies, even when their broods are killed by cars at an early age.
Other birds, such as blackbirds, frequently produce two broods each spring. Some blackbirds probably have three broods in some years.
Some pairs of black ducks seem to produce summer or autumn broods, and the long seasonal nesting activity of Lake Wendouree's ibis colony seems indicate that they, too, have more than one brood per year.
What are the tiny birds that search the lemon tree leaves, and other trees? Are they thornbills? R.H., Ballarat East.
Yes, these are brown thornbills. They occur in gardens almost throughout Ballarat.
They prefer to feed in rather dense shrubs, so they may not occur where most gardens are rather open. They frequently visit shallow bird-baths.
Not many other tiny native garden birds are found in low shrubbery. Silvereyes are an exception, but they are slightly larger than thornbills, with a greenish tone, rather than brown.
Brown thornbills are usually found in pairs, or in family groups after nesting. The brown thornbill has streaks on its breast, and, because of this, is it is sometimes confused with the striated thornbill, a similar but slightly greener bird that feeds mostly in eucalypts. Thornbills feed on small insects.
Have you tried The Courier's app? It can be downloaded here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.